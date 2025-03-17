Minnesota's Award-Winning Dinner Theater Delivers World-Class Performances With A Gourmet Twist

A friend and colleague of Michael Brindisi, the late artistic director of the theater, told MPR News that "everything revolved around joy and optimism" for the Broadway actor-turned-theater owner. His passion and zest for the craft, along with his brilliant directing and ability to bring out the best in his actors, continues to be evident in the productions at the establishment. As an added delight, the theater's dinner menu is scrumptious, with one dish, their Famous Chicken Chanhassen, described on Tripadvisor by previous guests as "great" and "reminiscent of Thanksgiving dinner." Vegetarian options, such as vegetable lasagna, are also available, as are gluten-free desserts like a hot chocolate cheesecake. Beer, wine, and cocktails are also on offer and can also be ordered at the theater's pre-show cocktail bar.

As you savor your tasty dinner, you'll settle in for a dazzling extravaganza at their main theater, which has seats for 540 people. Seating arrangements vary; most tables seat four to six people, and parties of two are generally seated at group tables. Booths are reserved for parties of four, but there is a private VIP dinner section that overlooks the theater. For those concerned about accessibility, tables 611-617 don't require navigating steps, and there are options such as wheelchair-accessible seating and ramps, assistive listening devices, and audio description services.

As of this writing, the theater is running Grease, with all the leather jackets, poodle skirts, and slicked-back hair that it entails. You'll undoubtedly recognize the iconic tunes such as "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together" as you recline in the plush theater seats. Tickets run over $100 per adult, but there are student, military, and senior discounts. Dinner seating starts two hours before curtain.