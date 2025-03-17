New Orleans' Only Revolving Bar Is A Unique Carousel-Themed Gem With World-Class Cocktails

When it comes to unforgettable vacations, a trip to New Orleans is about as iconic as it gets. The Crescent City is a bastion of unique attractions, hidden gems, and historical sites. Sometimes, you can get the best of all three if you know where to look. One such place is the Carousel Bar & Lounge, located in New Orleans' first luxury hotel, the Hotel Monteleone.

Although this bar isn't technically one of the unmissable things to do on a vacation to New Orleans, it's well worth a stop in for at least one drink. As soon as you set foot into the bar, you'll understand why it's such a fun and entertaining attraction, even if you're not much of a drinker.

Founded in 1949, the Carousel Bar transports you to a carnival or circus-like scene as it spins around the center. This is probably one of the only places where you can say the room is actually spinning, and not just because you've knocked back one too many cocktails. So, if you're on the lookout for adventure and a touch of whimsy, you have to add the Carousel Bar & Lounge to your itinerary.