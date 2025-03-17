New Orleans' Only Revolving Bar Is A Unique Carousel-Themed Gem With World-Class Cocktails
When it comes to unforgettable vacations, a trip to New Orleans is about as iconic as it gets. The Crescent City is a bastion of unique attractions, hidden gems, and historical sites. Sometimes, you can get the best of all three if you know where to look. One such place is the Carousel Bar & Lounge, located in New Orleans' first luxury hotel, the Hotel Monteleone.
Although this bar isn't technically one of the unmissable things to do on a vacation to New Orleans, it's well worth a stop in for at least one drink. As soon as you set foot into the bar, you'll understand why it's such a fun and entertaining attraction, even if you're not much of a drinker.
Founded in 1949, the Carousel Bar transports you to a carnival or circus-like scene as it spins around the center. This is probably one of the only places where you can say the room is actually spinning, and not just because you've knocked back one too many cocktails. So, if you're on the lookout for adventure and a touch of whimsy, you have to add the Carousel Bar & Lounge to your itinerary.
What to expect at the Carousel Bar & Lounge
The Carousel Bar & Lounge opens daily at 11 a.m., and when you arrive, there may be a line to get in. The carousel itself only holds 25 guests, so it fills quickly. The current iteration is much more detailed than the original that debuted in 1949. Back then, it was a simple circus-style tent with red barstools. Now, each seat has an intricate design of a particular animal, created by a former Disney artist. The upper portion is also much more elaborate, complete with lights, ornate carvings, and mirrors.
The bar completes a single rotation every 15 minutes. While that doesn't sound like a long time, it feels relatively slow once you're seated and having a cocktail. So, don't worry about getting dizzy as the bar spins, at least not from the centrifugal force. Speaking of cocktails, the selection includes old favorites (like a Manhattan or Old Fashioned) and NOLA-inspired fare. For example, the Vieux Carre features Sazerac rye whiskey, Pierre Ferrand 1840 cognac, and three kinds of bitters. Or there's the Fleur de Lis, which uses Hendrick's Gin, St. Germaine liqueur, lemon juice, and cucumber. They also have a plain Sazerac cocktail or Pimm's Cup on hand if you want to keep it traditional.
Unlike other bars in New Orleans, the Carousel closes at midnight every night. If you stop in on Thursday through Sunday, you can enjoy live entertainment. The first performer in 1949 was none other than Liberace, but today, you can listen to local bands and artists as you sip your Sazerac or munch on small bites. The food menu at the Carousel is just as elegant as the decor, featuring items like white truffle fries, caviar, blue crab and corn beignets, and a Creole Monte Cristo sandwich. Save room for dessert, as you can indulge in brownies, Italian doughnuts, or a Grand Marnier butter cake.
Planning a trip to the Carousel Bar in New Orleans
While you may only spend a few hours rotating at the bar, the experience involves much more than sipping on craft cocktails and listening to live music. Part of the appeal of this destination is its location in the heart of the French Quarter. It's practically a hop, skip, and jump away from the Napoleon House, a unique historic home serving famous food. At the corner of Royal and Iberville, the Carousel Bar is close enough to everything you may want to do in central NOLA.
Because the bar is part of the Hotel Monteleone, you can stay at the hotel and just go up to your room once you've had enough to eat and drink. However, since the Monteleone is a luxury hotel, it may be a little pricey for some travelers. Fortunately, there are many budget options nearby, both in and close to the French Quarter.
If you've never been to New Orleans before, the Carousel is just one block southeast of the most famous street in the area, Bourbon Street. However, if you want to avoid the crowds, you can head west to the Garden District, which is full of lavish mansions and unique architecture. But really, no matter where you go in New Orleans, there's always something to discover around every corner.