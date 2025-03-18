North Carolina's 'City Of Four Seasons' Is A Cute And Friendly City Near Asheville With Quirky Museums

Commonly known as the "city of four seasons," Hendersonville is a North Carolina gem located less than 30 miles from Asheville. In a state full of attractions, such as resort towns like Hot Springs that are hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains and Pisgah National Forest, which has views like the Smokies but without the crowds, Hendersonville stands out thanks to its friendly vibe, quirky museums, and cute Main Street. As Hendersonville's nickname implies, this destination is known for mild, pleasant weather and fun activities that are available any time of year. Visitors can play games at the Appalachian Pinball Museum in the winter, look for blue ghost fireflies in the spring, pet goats at Elijah Mountain in the summer, and enjoy fresh apples and fall foliage at local orchards in autumn.

Throughout all four seasons, Hendersonville also hosts events that bring more life to this already vibrant community. In May, plant lovers can spend hours perusing Downtown Hendersonville's Garden Jubilee. In July, Chalk it Up! fills the town's sidewalks with chalk murals. When fall arrives, you can look forward to the Treat Street Carnival on Halloween. Even in winter, the community continues celebrating with events like the annual Christmas tree lighting and the New Year's Eve Apple Rise.

When you plan your trip to Hendersonville, keep in mind that prices are generally the cheapest in spring. No matter the season, travelers from out of state will likely find themselves flying into either Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), the airport closest to town (about 13 miles away) or Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina. Despite being outside North Carolina, GSP is a good option for sightseers from abroad or fliers seeking affordable ticket prices. Plus, it's only about an hour's drive away from Hendersonville.