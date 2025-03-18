North Carolina's 'City Of Four Seasons' Is A Cute And Friendly City Near Asheville With Quirky Museums
Commonly known as the "city of four seasons," Hendersonville is a North Carolina gem located less than 30 miles from Asheville. In a state full of attractions, such as resort towns like Hot Springs that are hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains and Pisgah National Forest, which has views like the Smokies but without the crowds, Hendersonville stands out thanks to its friendly vibe, quirky museums, and cute Main Street. As Hendersonville's nickname implies, this destination is known for mild, pleasant weather and fun activities that are available any time of year. Visitors can play games at the Appalachian Pinball Museum in the winter, look for blue ghost fireflies in the spring, pet goats at Elijah Mountain in the summer, and enjoy fresh apples and fall foliage at local orchards in autumn.
Throughout all four seasons, Hendersonville also hosts events that bring more life to this already vibrant community. In May, plant lovers can spend hours perusing Downtown Hendersonville's Garden Jubilee. In July, Chalk it Up! fills the town's sidewalks with chalk murals. When fall arrives, you can look forward to the Treat Street Carnival on Halloween. Even in winter, the community continues celebrating with events like the annual Christmas tree lighting and the New Year's Eve Apple Rise.
When you plan your trip to Hendersonville, keep in mind that prices are generally the cheapest in spring. No matter the season, travelers from out of state will likely find themselves flying into either Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), the airport closest to town (about 13 miles away) or Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina. Despite being outside North Carolina, GSP is a good option for sightseers from abroad or fliers seeking affordable ticket prices. Plus, it's only about an hour's drive away from Hendersonville.
Discover Hendersonville's unique museums
Several curious museums make Hendersonville perfect for travelers who love learning about a region's history and culture. Start your explorations at the Henderson County Heritage Museum. Located in Courthouse Square, this site opens Wednesday through Sunday to share historic North Carolina tales through artifact-filled exhibits. Past visitors have raved about the museum's "The Coming of the Railroad" exhibit. However, for a museum experience dedicated to trains, head over to the Apple Valley Model Railroad Club. Housed within the storied 1902 Hendersonville Railroad Depot, this attraction is part museum, part meeting space for club members. Street parking and admission are free, making the museum a great choice for people traveling on a budget.
Afterward, keep exploring at the Western North Carolina Air Museum, where you can learn why the state slogan of North Carolina is "First in Flight." Another free-to-visit attraction, this museum showcases several old-school aircraft that dedicated and knowledgeable volunteers are happy to tell you about. If you're an in-depth aircraft enthusiast, consider stopping by for one of the museum's monthly meetings, which are open to the public and include talks about different aspects of the aviation world.
Prefer gemstones and fossils over airplanes? Visit the Mineral & Lapidary Museum to see the Hendersonville Meteorite, petrified wood, the thigh bone of a mastodon, a gorgeous amethyst geode, and more. For a one-of-a-kind souvenir, buy one of the museum's unopened geodes and have it cracked open and identified onsite. Round out your museum-packed day with a trip to the Appalachian Pinball Museum, where you can play games on an impressive collection of arcade machines. If you're traveling with kids, you'll also want to explore the Hands On! Children's Museum where interactive exhibits about weather, cars, farming, art, and even dentistry will entertain and educate young minds.
Explore Hendersonville's best apple orchards
Curious about why apples show up in everything from Hendersonville's New Year's Eve celebrations to its railroad club? It's all thanks to the region's ideal conditions for growing this delectable fruit. As Visit Hendersonville explains, "Cool nights and warm days, paired with great soil, make Hendersonville ideal for apple trees." In this city of four seasons, apples grow throughout spring and summer. By late summer, Honeycrisp and Jonagold apples are ready to pick. As fall arrives, you can look forward to ripe Golden Delicious apples. Some Hendersonville apple hubs, like J&M Farms, even stay open into winter. These factors all contribute to Henderson County producing the most apples of any county in North Carolina and ranking among America's top 20 apple-producers. You can help celebrate this accomplishment during the North Carolina Apple Festival, held in Hendersonville every Labor Day weekend.
Of course, for the most traditional experience, visitors will probably want to pick their own apples at an orchard. Luckily, Hendersonville has copious apple picking opportunities. For an experience that locals laud as one of the town's best, head to Jeter Mountain Farm. This 400-acre property is a family-friendly spot where you can fill a basket with 25 different kinds of apples, plus grapes, gourds, and squash in early September. In autumn, you can pair apple-picking with fall festival activities like a corn maze and pumpkin patch when you visit Grandad's Apples 'N Such. Other apple orchards in Hendersonville include The Apple House & Owenby Orchards, Coston Farm & Apple House, Creasman Farms, Justus Orchard, and Stepp's Hillcrest Orchard. Among these options, some of the best-rated locations are Justus Orchard, Grandad's Apples 'N Such, and Stepp's Hillcrest Orchard. Those willing to travel just outside of Hendersonville will also appreciate Sky Top Orchard's incredible views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Find even more fun things to do in Hendersonville
While local museums and apple orchards promise visitors hours of fun, that's not where the list of things to do in Hendersonville ends. Sightseers who had their interest piqued by the Mineral & Lapidary Museum will also want to visit the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine. Play prospector by buying a bucket of gems and uncovering your treasures at the water flumes. If that's not enough to delight you, Elijah Mountain also has a farm where you can pet goats and an aviary where you can spot peacocks.
For more goats and a side of historical intrigue, make a quick detour to the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site in Flat Rock. Once home to the "poet of the people" Carl Sandburg, the grounds include Connemara Farms, where you can frolic with dairy goats. The historic site also has trails perfect for a quick nature walk or a longer hike up to Glassy Mountain. For more outdoor adventure, journey into the DuPont State Recreational Forest about 14 miles from Hendersonville to explore 86 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails. While you're there, appreciate the stunning waterfalls and lush foliage that have served as the backdrop for popular films like "The Hunger Games."
Depending on the season when you visit Hendersonville, you'll also have an excellent collection of farms to check out for pick-your-own blueberries, strawberries, and pumpkins. Obermiller's Strawberry Farm invites visitors to pick ripe strawberries in May and blueberries and blackberries in July. Etowah Blueberry Patch serves up five varieties of blueberries from June through August, while Pilot Mountain Pears has its signature fruit ready to pick from September to November. Keep the farm-fresh fun going into December at The Nix Pumpkin Patch, which offers u-pick pumpkins and squash plus baked treats and coffee. After a day of walking through orchards, sit back and relax at Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards and take in the Blue Ridge Mountains with a wine glass in hand.