A Coastal Washington City Just Outside Seattle Has A Snowy Mountain Backdrop, Beaches, And Funky Charm
Seattle, Washington, entrances visitors with its eccentric eateries, shops, and attractions in its artsy neighborhoods. However, the Evergreen State has other bustling destinations to see. Travelers should set their sights on Everett, a coastal city on Puget Sound located less than 45 minutes away from Seattle. Chances are, it has everything you seek in a Pacific Northwest getaway, including natural beauty, beaches, and offbeat charm. One of the first things you will notice is the city's snowy mountain backdrop, courtesy of the Cascade Mountains. At Summit Park, you can sit and bask in this scenery. Everett's waterfront is another notable highlight for visitors.
It's home to Edgewater Beach, which inspired one individual on Google to write, "One of the most beautiful places to watch the sunset! Parking is free but limited. Nice trail to walk along the beach as well." In the summertime, visitors can have the ultimate seaside adventure on Jetty Island. Accessible by a speedy ferry ride from the Port of Everett, this man-made island offers wide open sandy space for sunbathing and inviting waters for a dip. Take note that Jetty Island is a nature preserve and does not have any concession stands. Likewise, the ferry typically only runs in July and August, and reservations, which can be made online, are required.
Back on the mainland, Downtown Everett, known for its historical flair, is teeming with exciting experiences. For instance, you can visit and shop at the Funko Headquarters, which is open daily. Yes, this iconic collectibles company is, in fact, based in Everett and is one of only three retail locations in the country.
Discover what Downtown Everett has to offer
The Funko Headquarters provides countless photo ops, and if you're looking for a one-of-a-kind keepsake to remember your time in Everett, you can Pop! Yourself. In short, this allows visitors to create and customize a Funko Pop figurine of themselves or a person they love. Whether you're an adult or a little kid, this will be sure to bring a smile to your face. That said, Downtown Everett is a fantastic destination for little ones and features the Imagine Children's Museum, ranked as the top attraction in the city on Tripadvisor. Ideal for kids 12 and under, there are indoor and outdoor playgrounds, as well as educational exhibits.
There's also more to enjoy in Downtown Everett as an adult, especially if you're an art enthusiast. The Schack Art Center presents exhibits that are regularly rotated. In addition, their gallery store is a great spot for handcrafted gifts and decor. Take into account that their gallery does sometimes temporarily close as they transition exhibits. Visit their website before your visit to make sure this isn't the case. The Imagine Children's Museum and the Schack Art Center are open Tuesday to Sunday. Moreover, Downtown Everett has a vibrant culinary scene. Highly rated on Google is Capers + Olives, an Italian eatery open for dinner Monday to Saturday. "Hands down best pasta in Everett!," reads a review.
You'll also want to add the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum, where you can view vintage military aircraft, to your itinerary. This free attraction is located about 20 minutes from Downtown Everett at Paine Field Airport (PAE). While the nearest major airport is the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), PAE does offer non-stop flights to Everett from cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.
Take in the fresh Pacific Northwest air in Everett, Washington
One of Everett's most defining characteristics is the availability of green spaces. The Evergreen Arboretum & Gardens is one of many picturesque locations in the city for a nature walk. With a little over three acres and free admission, this is a leisurely and budget-friendly activity. Furthermore, there are various hiking trails in Everett, including at Harborview Park, raved about by reviewers on Google for its panoramic ocean vistas. Speaking of the sea, consider strolling the ADA accessible bridge at Grand Ave Park on the waterfront.
You'll be in for a treat as you bask in the stunning Pacific Northwest Scenery. You might even catch a glimpse of the Olympic Mountains. If you need a pick-me-up, the Grand Avenue Park Bridge leads to several establishments on the water, including Woods Coffee, founded in Washington State. Grab a cup of java and drink up as you traverse the marina. For the best weather, visit Everett during the summer when highs are in the 70s. Otherwise, you can expect relatively brisk temperatures the rest of the year. If this is not an issue for you, there is an upside: You can expect to pay less for accommodations.
Everett has a number of chain hotels in town, but if you prefer a place with a view, the Inn at Port Gardner-Everett Waterfront, Ascend Hotel Collection, is pet-friendly and serves complimentary breakfast. You can find stays for less than $200 outside of the summer months. Lastly, keep in mind that the Cascade Loop, the Washington road surrounded by orchards, vineyards, and one of the world's prettiest lakes, begins in Everett. For a similar destination, read about the underrated charmer on Washington's coast, where you can avoid Seattle crowds.