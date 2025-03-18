A Coastal Washington City Just Outside Seattle Has A Snowy Mountain Backdrop, Beaches, And Funky Charm

Seattle, Washington, entrances visitors with its eccentric eateries, shops, and attractions in its artsy neighborhoods. However, the Evergreen State has other bustling destinations to see. Travelers should set their sights on Everett, a coastal city on Puget Sound located less than 45 minutes away from Seattle. Chances are, it has everything you seek in a Pacific Northwest getaway, including natural beauty, beaches, and offbeat charm. One of the first things you will notice is the city's snowy mountain backdrop, courtesy of the Cascade Mountains. At Summit Park, you can sit and bask in this scenery. Everett's waterfront is another notable highlight for visitors.

It's home to Edgewater Beach, which inspired one individual on Google to write, "One of the most beautiful places to watch the sunset! Parking is free but limited. Nice trail to walk along the beach as well." In the summertime, visitors can have the ultimate seaside adventure on Jetty Island. Accessible by a speedy ferry ride from the Port of Everett, this man-made island offers wide open sandy space for sunbathing and inviting waters for a dip. Take note that Jetty Island is a nature preserve and does not have any concession stands. Likewise, the ferry typically only runs in July and August, and reservations, which can be made online, are required.

Back on the mainland, Downtown Everett, known for its historical flair, is teeming with exciting experiences. For instance, you can visit and shop at the Funko Headquarters, which is open daily. Yes, this iconic collectibles company is, in fact, based in Everett and is one of only three retail locations in the country.