One Of Mexico City's Best Day Trips Is A Mountain Town With Mystical Allure And Stunning Scenery

One of the most rewarding experiences in Tepoztlán is hiking to El Tepozteco, an ancient Aztec temple that sits high above the town. The trek to the top is 1.5 miles one way and follows a steep, rocky path with an elevation gain of approximately 1120 feet. The entrance fee to enter the Archaeological Zone is around $3 USD, and the trail is open to the public, meaning you can hike it on your own without a guide.

The hike can take over 1.5 hours, depending on your fitness level and pace. At the top, visitors are rewarded with panoramic views of Tepoztlán and the surrounding mountains. The site itself consists of a small, partially preserved temple dedicated to Tepoztēcatl, the Aztec god of pulque, a fermented agave drink. (To visit another archaeological complex, head northeast to the mysterious pyramids of Teotihuacan, which are said to rival ancient Egypt.)

Back in the heart of town, the former Convent of La Natividad is another must-visit site. Built in the 16th century by Dominican friars, this historic complex features striking stone walls, an expansive atrium, several exhibition rooms, and stunning murals depicting religious scenes from the colonial period. In 1994, UNESCO designated the convent as part of a World Heritage Site, recognizing its cultural significance. Entry to the convent and museum is free, though donations are encouraged.