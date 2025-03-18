Escape Myrtle Beach Crowds For A Nearby Scenic Paradise Best Known As South Carolina's 'Family Beach'
If you live in the American Southeast and are planning a beachside vacation, you probably already know of spots like Myrtle Beach in South Carolina or the literal hundreds of beaches all around Florida. However, while these places are fun to visit, they can be quite crowded, dirty, or potentially dangerous. Fortunately, there's a quieter, friendlier option nearby: Surfside Beach, South Carolina.
Located just down the road from Myrtle Beach, and just up the road from Litchfield Beach — another pristine, uncrowded alternative to Myrtle Beach — Surfside bills itself as South Carolina's "family beach." While most beaches in the Palmetto State are suitable for families, Surfside edges them out with an atmosphere and attractions catering to kids and adults alike.
With just two square miles to explore, you might assume Surfside has little to offer beyond gorgeous white sands and a distinct lack of tourists. However, there's a surprising number of ways to keep busy in the small town.
Why Surfside is known as South Carolina's 'Family Beach'
The town of Surfside Beach runs from 17th Avenue on the north side and Melody Lane on the south. Highway 17 marks the interior border, although the city limits technically extend slightly beyond the highway. Being such a small area, it's easy for locals to keep the streets clean and safe. But the crown jewel of the city is its two miles of pristine beach with 36 different access points open to the public. Best of all, when booking your trip, you can choose from many different beachside resorts, like the Holiday Inn at the northern tip, the Surfside Beach Oceanfront Hotel in the middle, or the Sandpebble Beach Club near the southern edge.
Even if you stay further inland, reaching the beach is still pretty easy, thanks to abundant parking stations next to the sand. Although some of these spots can fill up quickly, you shouldn't have any problems finding parking. Typically, mid-to-late afternoon is when the beach is the busiest, but it's still nothing compared to other hotspots like Myrtle Beach.
But the beach isn't the only reason why Surfside is such a family-friendly destination. Once the kids are tired of the sand, there are plenty of other activities. For example, you can rent banana boats or go parasailing with Shoreline Watersports. You can participate in a Polynesian fire luau (complete with fire dancing). For games, there's the Redline Simcade, where you can race cars on a virtual track, or there's Mulligan's Lagoon Mini Golf, which features incredible décor and obstacles.
Planning your next trip to Surfside Beach
If you already live in the Southeast, you may decide to take a road trip to Surfside. However, keep in mind that you may face sneaky dangers while road-tripping in South Carolina. The state has some of the worst traffic incidents in the country, so be careful. Alternatively, you can fly into Charleston, aka the gorgeous city that blends striking European appearances with southern charm. The advantage of this option is that you can spend a day in Charleston before driving the two hours to reach Surfside.
As we mentioned, you can stay on the beach or choose one of the hotels or resorts closer to the highway. Depending on when you visit, prices can range from less than $100 per night to around $150 per night at the time of writing. Or, if you're looking for more of an adventure, you can stay at the Ocean Lakes Family Campground, which is next to Surfside Beach.
When it comes to dining, there are many more options beyond what's around the Surfside Beach Oceanfront Hotel. For example, you can enjoy a fabulous breakfast at Jimmy D's Waffles and Benedicts or the Golden Egg Pancake House. For lunch, you can grab a bite at the Surf Dawgs Grill or Surfside Charlie's. Finally, for dinner, check out Crabby Mike's for a themed seafood experience. When it comes to dessert, try the Ole Fashion Ice Cream Parlor. There's also Bubba's Fish Shack (perfect for fried or grilled seafood), the Chimichanga Llama (delicious Mexican favorites), or the Gracious Pig Smokehouse (southern barbecue at its finest).