Escape Myrtle Beach Crowds For A Nearby Scenic Paradise Best Known As South Carolina's 'Family Beach'

The town of Surfside Beach runs from 17th Avenue on the north side and Melody Lane on the south. Highway 17 marks the interior border, although the city limits technically extend slightly beyond the highway. Being such a small area, it's easy for locals to keep the streets clean and safe. But the crown jewel of the city is its two miles of pristine beach with 36 different access points open to the public. Best of all, when booking your trip, you can choose from many different beachside resorts, like the Holiday Inn at the northern tip, the Surfside Beach Oceanfront Hotel in the middle, or the Sandpebble Beach Club near the southern edge.

Even if you stay further inland, reaching the beach is still pretty easy, thanks to abundant parking stations next to the sand. Although some of these spots can fill up quickly, you shouldn't have any problems finding parking. Typically, mid-to-late afternoon is when the beach is the busiest, but it's still nothing compared to other hotspots like Myrtle Beach.

But the beach isn't the only reason why Surfside is such a family-friendly destination. Once the kids are tired of the sand, there are plenty of other activities. For example, you can rent banana boats or go parasailing with Shoreline Watersports. You can participate in a Polynesian fire luau (complete with fire dancing). For games, there's the Redline Simcade, where you can race cars on a virtual track, or there's Mulligan's Lagoon Mini Golf, which features incredible décor and obstacles.