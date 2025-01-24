Simple And Fun Ways To Avoid The Crowds During Your Washington D.C. Vacation

Washington D.C. may be among America's best cities to visit, but it can get busy, especially during the high season from mid-March to July. For instance, approximately 26 million people flocked to the capital in 2023, so navigating popular sites like the National Mall, Smithsonian museums, and other iconic monuments can be overwhelming. If you want to sidestep the brunt of D.C.'s growing tourist industry, start by going out of season, namely fall and winter.

Once you've chosen some dates, consider the practicalities. If you're driving, consider parking it somewhere safe on the outskirts and using D.C.'s public transportation network, which ranks as the best in the nation. Wear your most comfortable shoes, too, because D.C. is an excellent walking city. With the basics covered, you can get a thoughtful itinerary together for a fun, simple, stress-lite trip to the capital.

The biggest monuments should be part of any trip regardless of season, just make sure you go early morning or late evening — that should avoid the majority of any day's tourist footfall. Outside of that, look for the city's smaller curiosities, as Washington D.C. has many green spaces beyond the National Mall, as well as plenty of museums outside of the Smithsonian's busiest institutions, too.