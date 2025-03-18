This Bustling Nevada Town Has Quirky Western Charm, Ghost Walks, And A Renowned Main Street

While not all ghost towns are haunted, Virginia City most certainly is. Visited by the popular paranormal investigators of "Ghost Adventures" on numerous occasions, the town is generously sprinkled with spirit-filled locations, such as The Mackay Mansion. Dating back to 1859, the hauntingly gorgeous Victorian home was one of the few structures to survive the devastating Virginia City Great Fire of 1875, and is paranormally plagued by former residents. To hear its ghost stories — and perhaps experience some of your own — you can book a tour of the historic home during the day, or embark on a nighttime tour for a spookier adventure.

The Old Washoe Club is not only among the town's most haunted buildings, but one of the most haunted locations in the area. Looming ominously above C Street, the three-story brick structure was once home to The Millionaires Club, an elitist social club lavishly appointed with a library, billiard room, an ornately decorated parlor, and an upstairs brothel. The site of innumerable deaths over the years — and once holding a "crypt" freezer where dead bodies were kept during the winter — the building is bursting with paranormal activity. Find out for yourself by booking a ghost tour through its storied halls. Afterwards, you can sip spirits with the spirits at the town's oldest saloon on the bottom floor.

If you dare, check into the haunted Silver Queen Hotel for the night, which features charmingly appointed rooms with a history of paranormal activity, specifically in rooms 11 and 13. You can also stay in the Gold Hill Hotel, another haunted locale with a saloon once-frequented by literary legend Mark Twain. Don't leave Virginia City without paying your respects at the Silver Terrace Cemetery, a hilltop cemetery with crumbling tombstones and stunning views of the town below.