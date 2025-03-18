This Bustling Nevada Town Has Quirky Western Charm, Ghost Walks, And A Renowned Main Street
Nevada is no stranger to ghost towns. In fact, it has over 600 of them, totaling more than the number of the state's inhabited cities. From hauntingly beautiful destinations like Rhyolite — one of the best-preserved and most-photographed ghost towns in Nevada — to underrated preserved Gold Rush Era towns that are actually haunted, like Goldfield, the Silver State holds countless ghost town gems.
While some of these towns are long-abandoned, others are as alive as ever. One of these "living" ghost towns is Virginia City. Situated about 25 miles southeast of Reno — the world's "Biggest Little City" that's a hub of food, art, and outdoor fun — the small desert community is brimming with Western charm, haunted history, and a walkable wonderland of attractions. Stroll storied streets lined with shops, restaurants, and 19th-century saloons. Brave a ghost tour of one of the most haunted locations in the western U.S.. Explore museums tucked into spirit-filled mansions, wander through old mines, and tiptoe through historic cemeteries overlooking the town. To discover one of Nevada's liveliest ghost towns, plan your getaway to Virginia City.
Lively attractions rich with history in Virginia City
About a half-hour from Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO), Virginia City is tucked unassumingly in the mountainous terrain of Storey County. A thriving mining town during the second half of the 19th-century, Virginia City was home to 25,000 residents at its peak. Nowadays, less than 800 people populate the town, which hosts more visitors (over 2 million a year) than full-time residents.
Enjoying its second life, Virginia City is bustling with attractions. Stepping onto the boardwalk-lined C Street, the town's main drag, is like stepping back in time to the days of the Old West. Along its storied path, you'll encounter ghost signs fading on the sides of brick buildings, mercantile shops peddling souvenirs, quaint eateries serving hearty grub, and late 19th-century saloons oozing with Western charm. Belly up to the bar for a cold one at the beloved Bucket of Blood Saloon, or enjoy a spirit or two at The Delta Saloon. The latter is home to the infamous Suicide Table: a fatal piece of furniture where down-on-their-luck gamblers allegedly took their lives in the 1800s.
To dig deeper into Virginia City's past, you can take a tour of the historic Chollar Mine. Offered daily from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., or by reservation for bone-chilling paranormal nighttime tours, the below-ground journey is the perfect way to explore the town's history. Above-ground, you'll also have your pick of museums, ranging from the Marshall Mint museum of minerals and gems, to the Comstock Firemen's Museum of antique fire engines and fire-fighting relics. Another must-visit is the Historic Fourth Ward School Museum, a four-story schoolhouse dating back to 1876 that features historical exhibits, town archives, and a historic classroom complete with original desks.
Haunted attractions and ghost tours in Virginia City
While not all ghost towns are haunted, Virginia City most certainly is. Visited by the popular paranormal investigators of "Ghost Adventures" on numerous occasions, the town is generously sprinkled with spirit-filled locations, such as The Mackay Mansion. Dating back to 1859, the hauntingly gorgeous Victorian home was one of the few structures to survive the devastating Virginia City Great Fire of 1875, and is paranormally plagued by former residents. To hear its ghost stories — and perhaps experience some of your own — you can book a tour of the historic home during the day, or embark on a nighttime tour for a spookier adventure.
The Old Washoe Club is not only among the town's most haunted buildings, but one of the most haunted locations in the area. Looming ominously above C Street, the three-story brick structure was once home to The Millionaires Club, an elitist social club lavishly appointed with a library, billiard room, an ornately decorated parlor, and an upstairs brothel. The site of innumerable deaths over the years — and once holding a "crypt" freezer where dead bodies were kept during the winter — the building is bursting with paranormal activity. Find out for yourself by booking a ghost tour through its storied halls. Afterwards, you can sip spirits with the spirits at the town's oldest saloon on the bottom floor.
If you dare, check into the haunted Silver Queen Hotel for the night, which features charmingly appointed rooms with a history of paranormal activity, specifically in rooms 11 and 13. You can also stay in the Gold Hill Hotel, another haunted locale with a saloon once-frequented by literary legend Mark Twain. Don't leave Virginia City without paying your respects at the Silver Terrace Cemetery, a hilltop cemetery with crumbling tombstones and stunning views of the town below.