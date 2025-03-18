Hidden In The Arkansas Ozarks Is A Unique Funky City Bursting With Creativity, Boutiques, And Mountain Charm
With its rolling mountains, pristine lakes, and gurgling rivers, Arkansas is an outdoor paradise. This is especially true for the northwestern portion of the state, where the Ozark Mountains turn the landscape truly rugged. Tucked away in these mountains is the funky, inclusive community of Eureka Springs, a charming destination filled with creative boutiques and eateries, plus bundles of quintessential Arkansas charm. It's also just an hour from Fayetteville – Arkansas' second-largest city, which is known as a creative mecca.
Visitors to Eureka Springs are a stone's throw from the best of the Ozark Mountains. From the still waters of Lake Leatherwood and the eerie depths of War Eagle Cavern to countless mountain biking trails and kayaking the White River, it's not hard to find your next adventure. You're even close to a secret cove filled with enchanting waterfalls and canyons, giving you a chance to cross off two iconic spots in a single trip.
Back in town, Eureka Springs features wonderful tourist attractions like Little Eureka Springs and Thorncrown Chapel. So whether you're looking to get lost in the mountains or simply unwind in a charming mountain town, Eureka Springs is the perfect fit for your next getaway.
Eureka Springs is overflowing with unique attractions
Eureka Springs is an artsy, inclusive community, and its eclectic charm is on full display as you walk through its small downtown. There are some cool attractions off Main Street — including ghost tours from Haunted Eureka Springs and the educational Eureka Springs Historical Museum, but some of its most popular attractions are a short drive away.
The first stop on your list needs to be Thorncrown Chapel. Soaring nearly 50 feet into the sky and designed by E. Fay Jones (who was taught by the famous Frank Lloyd Wright), the building features 425 windows and a staggering 6,000 square feet of glass. It's truly a feat of engineering, and regardless of your spirituality, it's an inspiring way to calm your mind while surrounded by the Ozarks.
Up north along Highway 62 is the Blue Spring Heritage Center. Before heading too far off the highway, stop at Inspiration Point for dramatic views of the rolling river below, plus views of the mountains rolling into the horizon. At Blue Spring Heritage Center, you'll find a series of gardens plus a mile-long trail, each filled with colorful native plants. It's also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and you can explore the region's past by exploring a catalog of artifacts, photos, and various historic buildings. For more outdoor fun in the Ozarks, you can head over to Jasper, a nearby riverside town known for its outdoor beauty.
The best shopping, dining, and lodging in Eureka Springs
Lodging options in Eureka Springs can be overwhelming, with dozens of historic inns vying for your attention. Thankfully, the vast majority are well reviewed. One of the best, however, is the 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa. Tucked away just above the town, the magnificent building offers stunning views from many of its rooms. Originally opened in 1886 and lovingly restored years later, it's an elegant yet understated option for discerning travelers.
Dining options are just as expansive, with a multitude of eateries lining the streets of downtown Eureka Springs. Upscale dinners can be had at the beautiful Grotto Wood Fired Grill & Wine Cave. Ermilio's Italian Home Cooking is one of the best-rated spots for pasta, while Main Street Café is perfect for an affordable meal. If you're not sure what you're in the mood for, just take a stroll down Main Street, and something is bound to catch your eye.
Ready for some shopping? Check out The Ladybug Emporium — the boutique's shelves are packed with art, décor, and an assortment of odds and ends. Continue along Spring Street until it intersects with Center Street, where you'll find a bundle of shops like Lazy One clothing store, the funky "metaphysical supply store" Enchanted Soul, and aMUSEd Fine Art & Extraordinary Books. All three are highly rated, thanks to an exclusive selection of gifts and cozy interiors that make for a unique shopping experience in the heart of Eureka Springs.