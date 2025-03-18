Hidden In The Arkansas Ozarks Is A Unique Funky City Bursting With Creativity, Boutiques, And Mountain Charm

With its rolling mountains, pristine lakes, and gurgling rivers, Arkansas is an outdoor paradise. This is especially true for the northwestern portion of the state, where the Ozark Mountains turn the landscape truly rugged. Tucked away in these mountains is the funky, inclusive community of Eureka Springs, a charming destination filled with creative boutiques and eateries, plus bundles of quintessential Arkansas charm. It's also just an hour from Fayetteville – Arkansas' second-largest city, which is known as a creative mecca.

Visitors to Eureka Springs are a stone's throw from the best of the Ozark Mountains. From the still waters of Lake Leatherwood and the eerie depths of War Eagle Cavern to countless mountain biking trails and kayaking the White River, it's not hard to find your next adventure. You're even close to a secret cove filled with enchanting waterfalls and canyons, giving you a chance to cross off two iconic spots in a single trip.

Back in town, Eureka Springs features wonderful tourist attractions like Little Eureka Springs and Thorncrown Chapel. So whether you're looking to get lost in the mountains or simply unwind in a charming mountain town, Eureka Springs is the perfect fit for your next getaway.