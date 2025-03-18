A Less-Crowded Beach In Oaxaca Offers Stunning Sandy Shores And Delectable Local Mexican Eats

In the past, Mexico's Oaxaca coastline was a true hidden gem. Getting there from the iconic, vibrant, art-filled streets of Oaxaca City meant a six-hour journey on winding roads up and down a jungle-covered mountain or a hair-raising ride in a tiny twin-engine plane. This meant that its gorgeous beaches and stunning, croc-filled mangrove swamps were only really discovered by surfers and wildlife enthusiasts. But as more flights have arrived to Puerto Escondido and Huatulco and a new road from Oaxaca City has opened up the coast, spots like San Agustinillo and Mazunte, one of Mexico's best magic towns, are well known.

Huatulco in particular has grown significantly and its nine bays are now a famous destination. But even in this fully-discovered spot, you can still find uncrowded beaches that fly under the radar. Unlike many of the other beaches and bays around Santa Cruz Huatulco, Bahía San Agustín has no high-rise hotels or large resort-type development and has remained blissfully undiscovered by foreign tourists. It's a charming stretch of golden sand about a mile long, backed by palapa-style restaurants serving up mouthwateringly fresh seafood and delectable fish tacos, in a protected bay which makes it perfect for a long, lazy day at the beach.

This is surprising because it is really not at all hard to get to. Sure, if you arrive in Santa Cruz de Huatulco on a cruise ship it is not going to be on your radar, given it is on the other side of the Huatulco National Park and the paradise views and clear waters of Playa la Entrega, Mexico's southernmost beach, are right there. But Bahía San Agustín is only a short half-hour taxi ride down an unassuming sandy road from Huatulco International Airport, so the fact that it remains so quiet and peaceful is something of a mystery.