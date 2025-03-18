Just Outside Nevada's Valley Of Fire Is A Unique Desert Community Full Of Canyons And Scenic Trails

Nevada's Valley of Fire State Park is known for its incredible red rock formations, but there's more worth exploring in this area beyond the state park. Just north of the Valley of Fire and less than an hour from Las Vegas is the Moapa Valley. It's a collection of delightful small communities along the 32-mile long Muddy River as it runs through the Mojave Desert and into the Overton Arm of Lake Mead. Along with its easy access to the fantastic Valley of Fire State Park, the area's got a rich history, fun outdoor adventure, and great down home restaurants.

Mormons came to the area in the 1860s, but long before that, the Moapa Valley was home to Ancestral Puebloans for hundreds of years. To learn more about the history and culture of the area, visit the Lost City Museum in Overton. It's on the site of a former Puebloan community, and you can see parts of the archeological dig inside the museum. It also has exhibits with Native American artifacts that were saved from flooding with the construction of the Hoover Dam. Outside, there's a pit house along with pueblos modeled after those that were originally on the site.