The World's Best Coffee Shops Were Announced, And No. 2 Is In This Unexpected American State

There is nothing quite like finding the perfect cafe while traveling, whether you prefer something traditional like the coffeehouses in Vienna or more modern coffee shops where the beans are roasted in-house and espresso shots are pulled to precise perfection.

In the vein of the The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars lists, which put out new rankings every year that shake up the culinary and hospitality worlds, we now have The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops. Using a mixed system of public voting and input from a panel of experts over the course of a few months, each cafe was judged for the quality of the coffee and food, barista expertise, customer service, ambience, sustainability practices, and more. The shops were recognized at CoffeeFest Madrid 2025.

First place went to the Australian chain Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters, but the U.S. took home the No. 2 spot, and it's not where you might think. You won't find this Onyx Coffee Roasters in any of the best destinations for coffee lovers in America, but you will find it if you head to Arkansas.