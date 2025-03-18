'Antiques Capital USA' Is A Bustling Year-Round Pennsylvania Paradise Of Vintage Markets, Shops And Malls

Pennsylvania is a state full of history, having been founded as a Quaker community way back in 1681, and later the second state to be ratified by the U.S. Constitution. It was the setting of the Battle of Gettysburg, and today it boasts both America's oldest farmer's market in the city of Lancaster and the world's oldest drive-in movie theater. It is no surprise, then, to learn that Pennsylvania also offers some of the country's best antiquing. Adamstown, a village of around 2,500 in Amish settlement Lancaster County, has been dubbed "Antiques Capital, USA," thanks to its unusually high number of quality antique dealers. There are believed to be more than 5,000 working the area, and a visit to Adamstown could easily mean non-stop antiquing for days on end.

The village boasts what is known as the "Adamstown Antique Mile," a vibrant stretch along Route 272 between Lancaster and Reading — which is actually more like seven miles — and the home of several large malls, some of which house the wares of more than 500 dealers under one roof. Late spring, summer, and early fall, Adamstown is also abuzz with countless flea markets and outdoor antique markets that mix with beer festivals and other events to provide non-stop outdoor attractions throughout the warmer months, which make for an exciting road trip in the area if you are willing to be spontaneous.