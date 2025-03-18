'Antiques Capital USA' Is A Bustling Year-Round Pennsylvania Paradise Of Vintage Markets, Shops And Malls
Pennsylvania is a state full of history, having been founded as a Quaker community way back in 1681, and later the second state to be ratified by the U.S. Constitution. It was the setting of the Battle of Gettysburg, and today it boasts both America's oldest farmer's market in the city of Lancaster and the world's oldest drive-in movie theater. It is no surprise, then, to learn that Pennsylvania also offers some of the country's best antiquing. Adamstown, a village of around 2,500 in Amish settlement Lancaster County, has been dubbed "Antiques Capital, USA," thanks to its unusually high number of quality antique dealers. There are believed to be more than 5,000 working the area, and a visit to Adamstown could easily mean non-stop antiquing for days on end.
The village boasts what is known as the "Adamstown Antique Mile," a vibrant stretch along Route 272 between Lancaster and Reading — which is actually more like seven miles — and the home of several large malls, some of which house the wares of more than 500 dealers under one roof. Late spring, summer, and early fall, Adamstown is also abuzz with countless flea markets and outdoor antique markets that mix with beer festivals and other events to provide non-stop outdoor attractions throughout the warmer months, which make for an exciting road trip in the area if you are willing to be spontaneous.
Going antiquing in Adamstown, PA
Another aspect of Adamstown history is its hat-making past, with generations of milliners having set up workshops in the area throughout the years. Hats and antiques cross paths in the Mad Hatter Antique Mall on Willow Street, an Adamstown institution for two decades located in a former hat factory, which is open Thursday to Monday, sharing the wares of over 100 vendors.
You can also visit Stoudts Black Angus Antiques Mall, which has operated for more than 35 years. In addition to an extensive indoor area, on Sundays, dealers also operate at outdoor pavilions, ideal for sunny days, and the mall also offers a bakery, restaurants, microbrewery, and pub. Proving that Adamstown's antiquing scene is always growing and evolving, Old Stone Barn Antiques, owned by two antique-loving friends, opened its doors in 2017 but has quickly established itself as a favorite among local antique enthusiasts and visitors. Renninger's Antique Market, which is only open Sundays, is also worth visiting.
If you're looking for a more high-octane antiquing experience, you could also try Morphy Auctions. The venue is a 45,000-square-foot auction house featuring specially themed auctions days — one day the sale might be for vintage firearms and militaria, another it might be rare and antique toys.
How to get to Adamstown and where to stay
The closest airport to Adamstown is Lehigh Valley International, which is around 48 miles away. The closest overall is Lancaster, 18 miles away. Philadelphia International is another good option, some 70 miles away. It is halfway between Lancaster and Reading, just west of Route 222.
Accommodations in and around Adamstown range from functional to luxurious and fittingly quaint to reassuringly modern. In the town itself, Amethyst Inn Bed & Breakfast, which is just as colorful as the name implies, is a great option for antiquers with alternative tastes, while the Historic Smithton Inn in nearby Ephrata dates back to 1763 and is perfect for those who enjoy both traditional hospitality and decor.
Looking for more options when it comes to an East Coast antiques road trip? You're in luck. The "antiques capital of New Jersey" is just 90 miles away, and features great art galleries and stunning architecture to boot.