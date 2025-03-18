A Quaint Indiana Town Hides Underground Adventures, A Charming Walkable Downtown, And Historic Streets

Getting to Corydon is easy — just fly into the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and drive 30 minutes west. Before heading out to Corydon, stop by Louisville's artsiest district for trendy restaurants and shops. As for lodging, it's hard to beat Kintner House Inn. Not only does it feature charming rooms and an eclectic mix of country and Victorian charm, but it's also ideally located smack in the heart of downtown. That means you'll have multiple restaurants, shops, and even the Harrison County Fairgrounds right at your doorstep.

1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks — Corydon's highest reviewed restaurant on Tripadvisor — is just across the street from Kintner House Inn. The Asian fusion restaurant serves farm-to-table dishes with upscale presentation, and it's housed inside a historic Italianate building from 1892. Need a pick-me-up in the morning? Stroll over to the KentJava Bar to enjoy a menu filled with delicious coffee, lattes, and espressos.

Be sure to bring an empty suitcase with you, as Corydon is packed with fun specialty shops. Vintage Treasures Antique Mall & Flea Emporium is a country-styled shop with everything from honey and wine to plateware and vintage clothing, while the nearby Zimmerman Art Glass is the perfect spot to grab locally crafted artwork. In between all the shopping, make a quick stop at the Corydon Capitol State Historic Site and Harrison County Discovery Center — both are in the heart of downtown, providing you with a detailed look at the region's past.