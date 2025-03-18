The World's Largest Freshwater Island Is A Canadian Gem With Secret Swimming Holes And Small Town Charm
The Great Lakes, carved by mighty glaciers during the Ice Age, are full of interesting features. From laidback Michigan beach towns to the dramatic beauty of Canada's Georgian Bay, this region offers something for everyone.
The islands along Lake Huron are especially fascinating. They're remote but not isolated, naturally beautiful, and delightfully easy to visit. Michigan's Drummond Island, a Lake Huron gem, is one of them. Those islands along the lake's northern edge, the ones that separate it from Georgian Bay, are actually some of the largest freshwater islands in the world. In fact, one of them, Manitoulin Island, is the largest anywhere, spanning 1,068 square miles.
Manitoulin is an island of contrasts. On this, the largest freshwater island, you can find smaller islands in freshwater lakes. There are over 108 lakes on Manitoulin. And, at 82 acres, Treasure Island in Lake Mindomoya is "the largest island in a lake on an island in a lake," according to World Atlas. But Manitoulin has more to offer than islands upon islands — it's a paradise ready to be explored, with welcoming little towns, pretty beaches, and summer lake swimming everywhere you look. Nature trails wind around the hills, and stunning waterfalls are hidden deep in the woods.
Manitoulin Island, a land of islands upon islands
The adventure in visiting Manitoulin is roaming the island to find all the great beaches, hiking trails, waterfalls, and scenic lookouts; it's a road-tripping island. It's roughly an hour drive from the bridge down to Providence Bay on Lake Huron. If you start at the ferry dock in South Baymouth and want to drive to the northern town of Meldrum Bay, that's nearly two hours. The roads pass through dense forest and open pastures, meandering around lakes and through little towns. Nothing is ever too far away, but there's plenty of places to explore in between.
The coastline is dotted with horseshoe-shaped coves. Many have beaches and make the perfect swimming hole during the warmer months. Water temperatures average 60 degrees or more between mid-July and the tail end of September. The most popular spot is Providence Bay, referred to as simply "The Beach," but it's far from the only one. And if swimming is your thing, spots like Bridal Veil Falls near Kagawong provide opportunities to cool off after a hike through the woods.
The biggest burg on the island is Little Current, the village you drive into immediately after crossing the bridge. It's here you'll find the greatest concentration of restaurants and supplies. But more small towns and options are spread all over the island. As you visit them, you'll find a variety of inns, resorts, and bed and breakfasts. You'll also find a selection of fish and chips stands, bars, and restaurants — not a huge selection for such a large island, but impressive considering how rural the island is.
Tips for exploring Manitoulin and Georgian Bay, Ontario
The island is connected to the mainland via a swing bridge on Ontario Route 6 that leads to Espanola. It's a little over two hours from Sunbury via the Trans-Canada Highway. The island has two airports, but both are small and have no airline service. The nearest major airport is Chippewa County International in Upper Michigan, a four-hour drive. Toronto International is about six hours away, including the two-hour ferry ride.
Georgian Bay is one of Canada's lesser-known gems. Lined with welcoming little towns, islands, and beaches, it forms a significant offshoot of Lake Huron, which Manitoulin and the Bruce Peninsula National Park shelter.
If you are visiting as part of a grand Georgian Bay road trip, you can also arrive on the ferry MS Chi-Cheemaun from Tobermory on the Bruce Peninsula. The seasonal route operates between May and October, providing a more direct link to cities like Toronto. The ferry is a luxurious two-hour cruise across Georgian Bay, and has its own cafeteria, art gallery, and gift shop. Reservations are required for vehicles, as the ship only has 140 spaces and they often sellout in advance.