The World's Largest Freshwater Island Is A Canadian Gem With Secret Swimming Holes And Small Town Charm

The Great Lakes, carved by mighty glaciers during the Ice Age, are full of interesting features. From laidback Michigan beach towns to the dramatic beauty of Canada's Georgian Bay, this region offers something for everyone.

The islands along Lake Huron are especially fascinating. They're remote but not isolated, naturally beautiful, and delightfully easy to visit. Michigan's Drummond Island, a Lake Huron gem, is one of them. Those islands along the lake's northern edge, the ones that separate it from Georgian Bay, are actually some of the largest freshwater islands in the world. In fact, one of them, Manitoulin Island, is the largest anywhere, spanning 1,068 square miles.

Manitoulin is an island of contrasts. On this, the largest freshwater island, you can find smaller islands in freshwater lakes. There are over 108 lakes on Manitoulin. And, at 82 acres, Treasure Island in Lake Mindomoya is "the largest island in a lake on an island in a lake," according to World Atlas. But Manitoulin has more to offer than islands upon islands — it's a paradise ready to be explored, with welcoming little towns, pretty beaches, and summer lake swimming everywhere you look. Nature trails wind around the hills, and stunning waterfalls are hidden deep in the woods.