A Unique Hotel In Mexico's Trendy Bacalar Brims With Whimsical Details And Affordable Luxury

The bright blue lake, often described as Mexico's Maldives, is a hidden gem no longer. The secret is out, and Bacalar, in Quintana Roo, Mexico, is firmly on the map as a delightful addition to Mexico's Rivera Maya. Located at the southern end of the state, about 25 miles from the city of Chetumal, this stunning lagoon boasts a unique ecosystem and a wonderfully laid-back town, brimming with eco-boutique hippy vibes.

Bacalar should be on any Mexican traveler's bucket list, and a trip to the Lagoon of Seven Colors is a real treat. It is one of the best 'Magic Towns' in Mexico and a blissful contrast to the more hectic resorts and fancy hotels of Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and even Tulum. Bacalar is blessed with an incredible array of places to stay, from rustic cabanas hidden away in the jungle to stunning Italianate lakefront hotels. But one boutique beauty stands out for its affordable luxury and delightfully whimsical details.

Hotel Makaaba is right in the heart of Bacalar town, just two blocks from the central square and the dramatic stone fort that overlooks the lagoon, originally built to fend off pirate attacks. It is an easy 40-minute drive from Chetumal International Airport, or a rather more arduous two-and-a-half-hour trek from Tulum International Airport. There are plenty of buses that run up and down the Rivera Maya, between Cancun and Chetumal, and Bacalar is also on the route of the Tren Maya, the brand-new (and fairly controversial) train line that serves the whole of the Yucatan Peninsula, from Palenque in Chiapas to Cancun in Quintana Roo, via Campeche, Merida, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.