A Unique Hotel In Mexico's Trendy Bacalar Brims With Whimsical Details And Affordable Luxury
The bright blue lake, often described as Mexico's Maldives, is a hidden gem no longer. The secret is out, and Bacalar, in Quintana Roo, Mexico, is firmly on the map as a delightful addition to Mexico's Rivera Maya. Located at the southern end of the state, about 25 miles from the city of Chetumal, this stunning lagoon boasts a unique ecosystem and a wonderfully laid-back town, brimming with eco-boutique hippy vibes.
Bacalar should be on any Mexican traveler's bucket list, and a trip to the Lagoon of Seven Colors is a real treat. It is one of the best 'Magic Towns' in Mexico and a blissful contrast to the more hectic resorts and fancy hotels of Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and even Tulum. Bacalar is blessed with an incredible array of places to stay, from rustic cabanas hidden away in the jungle to stunning Italianate lakefront hotels. But one boutique beauty stands out for its affordable luxury and delightfully whimsical details.
Hotel Makaaba is right in the heart of Bacalar town, just two blocks from the central square and the dramatic stone fort that overlooks the lagoon, originally built to fend off pirate attacks. It is an easy 40-minute drive from Chetumal International Airport, or a rather more arduous two-and-a-half-hour trek from Tulum International Airport. There are plenty of buses that run up and down the Rivera Maya, between Cancun and Chetumal, and Bacalar is also on the route of the Tren Maya, the brand-new (and fairly controversial) train line that serves the whole of the Yucatan Peninsula, from Palenque in Chiapas to Cancun in Quintana Roo, via Campeche, Merida, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.
Laid-back luxury, sustainable beauty, and five-star dining
From the moment you arrive out front of Hotel Makaaba, you can tell you are in for something a little bit special. The stone frontage blends deliciously with the lush foliage of the street, conjuring up the sense that you've chanced upon an ancient spot deep in the jungle. This sense of being at one with nature runs throughout the hotel, from their focus on sustainability to the plunge pool, built to resemble one of Mexico's iconic cenotes. The hotel gets all its energy from solar panels, harvests rainwater for drinking, and reuses wastewater for watering plants. They even grow their own fruit and vegetables to be used in the restaurant.
The rooms are small, but perfectly formed, with funky wood-and-metal industrial-style design that creates a surprisingly warm ambiance. You won't be spending much time in them anyway, because of the gorgeous pool that takes up most of the hotel's footprint. The main pool spans the length of the hotel, with three smaller pools shaded by jungle plants branching off it, and a plunge pool designed to echo a cenote at one end, complete with a diving platform for the bravest guests. It is a wonderful place to relax and enjoy the superb weather of Mexico's Caribbean coast, and offers a wonderful oasis of calm for visitors.
One of the most impressive aspects of Hotel Makaaba is Waah, its on-site restaurant. Using home-grown fruit and vegetables and locally sourced fish and meat, the chefs prepare some truly incredible dishes inspired by Mexico's ancestral roots, including chili-encrusted beef tongue, marinated octopus, and lobster meatballs in black mole. Breakfast is a favorite amongst guests, and Mexican classics like chilaquiles, memela con huevo, and tetela rellena sit alongside more international flavors like banana bread, granola with fresh fruit, and avocado toast.
Explore the lagoon and discover traditional Mayan experiences
The main attraction of Bacalar is its sparkling freshwater limestone lagoon. Strikingly blue and intensely clear, the lagoon's colors shift and combine over the course of the day, creating a truly stunning visual effect. Hotel Makaaba is just across the street from this wonderful lake and makes a great base to explore its beauty and fascinating ecosystem.
The hotel offers sailboat tours that take guests around the lagoon to discover the dark mysteries of the Black Cenote, the intriguing and romantic Pirates' Channel, and Bird Island, a birdwatcher's paradise. Stand-up paddle tours also offer guests the chance to see the sunrise or sunset from the water, which must be one of the most magical experiences Bacalar has to offer.
Beyond the lake, Makaaba has a range of activities and experiences that let travelers relax and enjoy the best that Bacalar has to offer. Mayan melipona honey is a specialty of the Yucatan Peninsula, famed for its incredible taste and medicinal properties, and a tasting session takes you on a fascinating journey of flavor. The hotel offers yoga experiences and massages, as well as traditional experiences including Mayan cacao, gratitude, and healing vibration ceremonies. You can also join expert guides to head off into the jungle to discover the ancient ruins of Kohunlich, one of the region's most underrated archaeological sites.