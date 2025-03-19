A Charming Little Texas City Surrounded By Picturesque Rolling Hills Is Home To A State-Favorite Brewery

Originally a two-story tin shed perched on the outskirts of town, the Spoetzl Brewery has certainly come a long way from its humble beginnings. The brewery's story begins with Kosmos Spoetzl, a Bavarian immigrant, who founded the brewhouse in 1909. Now, more than a century later, the beloved brewery remains a Texas staple for beer. It's especially renowned for its flagship Shiner Bock, a crisp amber lager brewed with German specialty hops and roasted barley malt. However, Texas' oldest independent brewery offers far more than just a refreshing handcrafted brew. Beyond its signature beer, the establishment doles out an immersive experience to touring visitors, perfectly showcasing Shiner's quintessential Southern charm and storied heritage.

Visitors can opt for a 45-minute guided tour of the brewery, priced at $30 at the time of writing. After adding a new onsite distillery in 2023, the company expanded its alcoholic offerings to include a selection of "grain-to-glass" crafted spirits, including vodka, gin, and moonshine. The distillery is available to tour as well, at a cost of $25 per person. The distillery tour includes a visit to a speakeasy, a nod to the 1920s Prohibition era when the brewery's founder was jailed on charges of bootlegging.

In addition to the daily tours, Spoetzl Brewery has a barbecue eatery onsite, K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., which serves up mouthwatering Texas staples, such as tender brisket and savory pulled pork. In fall 2024, the company also announced plans to expand the property further, breaking ground on an 8,500-square-foot addition that will house a restaurant, cocktail lounge, and retail shop for future visitors. As one Tripadvisor reviewer raved, "If you're looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon in Texas, the Spoetzl Brewery is a must." However, just be sure to visit during the weekdays as the production lines are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, another Tripadvisor user warned.