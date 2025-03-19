A Charming Little Texas City Surrounded By Picturesque Rolling Hills Is Home To A State-Favorite Brewery
Nestled about 90 miles east of San Antonio, in the rolling plains of the Lone Star State, the charming town of Shiner is where old Texas culture and history come to life. With a population of around 2,000 people, the quaint community is also known locally as "Cleanest Little City in Texas." The town dates back to the late 1800s, when German and Czech immigrants flocked to the area in search of sprawling farmlands and better opportunities. The town developed until its official incorporation in 1890. Longing for the familiar flavors of their homelands, these settlers helped establish what's come to be one of the city's most popular attractions: the Spoetzl Brewery. Today, visitors have the chance to taste one of the state's most revered beers straight from the source.
Shiner lies within driving distance of several major cities as well as other East Texas gems like Lufkin. Not only is it close to San Antonio, but Shiner is only about 80 miles away from Texas' capital. That's also where out-of-state travelers will find the closest major airport: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Its driving distance to major Texas landmarks makes Shiner an ideal weekend or day-trip retreat for those eager to explore the surrounding hilly countryside of the Lone Star State as well as visitors keen for a cool, refreshing pint of beer from one of the state's best breweries.
Touring Texas' oldest independent brewery in Shiner
Originally a two-story tin shed perched on the outskirts of town, the Spoetzl Brewery has certainly come a long way from its humble beginnings. The brewery's story begins with Kosmos Spoetzl, a Bavarian immigrant, who founded the brewhouse in 1909. Now, more than a century later, the beloved brewery remains a Texas staple for beer. It's especially renowned for its flagship Shiner Bock, a crisp amber lager brewed with German specialty hops and roasted barley malt. However, Texas' oldest independent brewery offers far more than just a refreshing handcrafted brew. Beyond its signature beer, the establishment doles out an immersive experience to touring visitors, perfectly showcasing Shiner's quintessential Southern charm and storied heritage.
Visitors can opt for a 45-minute guided tour of the brewery, priced at $30 at the time of writing. After adding a new onsite distillery in 2023, the company expanded its alcoholic offerings to include a selection of "grain-to-glass" crafted spirits, including vodka, gin, and moonshine. The distillery is available to tour as well, at a cost of $25 per person. The distillery tour includes a visit to a speakeasy, a nod to the 1920s Prohibition era when the brewery's founder was jailed on charges of bootlegging.
In addition to the daily tours, Spoetzl Brewery has a barbecue eatery onsite, K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., which serves up mouthwatering Texas staples, such as tender brisket and savory pulled pork. In fall 2024, the company also announced plans to expand the property further, breaking ground on an 8,500-square-foot addition that will house a restaurant, cocktail lounge, and retail shop for future visitors. As one Tripadvisor reviewer raved, "If you're looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon in Texas, the Spoetzl Brewery is a must." However, just be sure to visit during the weekdays as the production lines are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, another Tripadvisor user warned.
Enjoy an idyllic getaway in Shiner, Texas
The Spoetzl Brewery is just one of Shiner's many great stops. Visitors can also marvel at the town's Czech and German heritage with a trip to Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, located only a mile away from the distillery. Established in 1891 and rebuilt and renovated several times since then, the building is one of Texas' historic painted churches, and as such is definitely worth a look inside. The European settlers who founded Shiner built the church to resemble their stunning Gothic structures back home.
For a relaxing afternoon, head to the nearby Welhausen Park, a quaint one-square-block of public green space that features a playground, bandstand, and several historic monuments. Or learn more about Shiner's enchanting history by touring the Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, the museum houses some pretty impressive displays, including old musical instruments, antique weapons dating back to the Civil War, a recreated general store, and even dinosaur bones.