A Texas Staple For Beer And Burgers Is A Famous 'Hobbit-Heaven' That Feels Like Stepping In A Fairytale

From Hobbit Burgers to Dragon Wings, the owners of the Hobbit Cafe focused on every nook and cranny down to the last detail. It's an American cuisine that evolved from vegetarian options to meat. Now, burgers are one of its more popular items. After all, Texas is known to be a foodie paradise for BBQ, so how could they not include meat in their offerings?

Owner Raymond Edmonds told Texas Monthly that the idea for the restaurant was less about J.R.R. Tolkien's supernatural world and more about fitting in with the health food trends and hippie culture widely known in Austin in the '70s. "It was an exciting time with the countercultural and health-food movements," he told the outlet. "We weren't trying to [create an Austin-like feel] consciously at first, but it turned out that way because we were so inspired by Austin." After graduating from school in the capital, the owners were inspired by their roots and brought their vegetarian recipes to Houston. While their identity took shape, so did their menu.

The spot's most famous cuisine is its burgers. This joint might not be the Connecticut birthplace of the hamburger sandwich, but it is most known for its four-patty delight, the Morgoth Burger. It comes with four pieces of bacon, four pieces of cheese, one fried egg, and a shrimp egg roll speared to the top. You'll most likely need a fork, a knife, and a ton of napkins for this order; it is not one you can fit in one bite. For beverage options, the drinks match the fantastical theme. Mead selections, a drink popularly consumed by the Vikings, are served. The Hobbit Cafe is also known for its craft beers and ciders. If you're unsure what to get, you can taste test a few at a time with a flight.