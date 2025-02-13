A Texas Staple For Beer And Burgers Is A Famous 'Hobbit-Heaven' That Feels Like Stepping In A Fairytale
Whether it's the size of their 10-gallon hats or their larger-than-life events, Texas is the kind of place that makes you believe anything is possible, even fantasies ... and no, we aren't talking about a football league. While the Houston Texans foster a loyal fan base, literary fans have matched that energy in the Lone Star State for the last 50 years. One Houston restaurant, The Hobbit Cafe, is bringing back the lore of Middle Earth from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels "The Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings." The dining spot puts an Americana twist on the New Zealand movie sets. While you can get the ultimate Lord of the Rings experience in New Zealand, such as an evening banquet tour, H-Town provides a feast and beer selection as imaginative as the novels.
The restaurant has a large wooden deck built around a giant oak tree to give guests the woodsy feel that the films and novels portray. Fans feel like they're in another universe, and they are obsessed. With more than 3,770 Google reviews, the establishment has landed 4.5 stars. Not only do people say the food is tasty, but the nostalgia they get seeing a Gollum figurine in the corner or an inflatable dragon atop the entrance door is invaluable.
The evolution of the restaurant's menu
From Hobbit Burgers to Dragon Wings, the owners of the Hobbit Cafe focused on every nook and cranny down to the last detail. It's an American cuisine that evolved from vegetarian options to meat. Now, burgers are one of its more popular items. After all, Texas is known to be a foodie paradise for BBQ, so how could they not include meat in their offerings?
Owner Raymond Edmonds told Texas Monthly that the idea for the restaurant was less about J.R.R. Tolkien's supernatural world and more about fitting in with the health food trends and hippie culture widely known in Austin in the '70s. "It was an exciting time with the countercultural and health-food movements," he told the outlet. "We weren't trying to [create an Austin-like feel] consciously at first, but it turned out that way because we were so inspired by Austin." After graduating from school in the capital, the owners were inspired by their roots and brought their vegetarian recipes to Houston. While their identity took shape, so did their menu.
The spot's most famous cuisine is its burgers. This joint might not be the Connecticut birthplace of the hamburger sandwich, but it is most known for its four-patty delight, the Morgoth Burger. It comes with four pieces of bacon, four pieces of cheese, one fried egg, and a shrimp egg roll speared to the top. You'll most likely need a fork, a knife, and a ton of napkins for this order; it is not one you can fit in one bite. For beverage options, the drinks match the fantastical theme. Mead selections, a drink popularly consumed by the Vikings, are served. The Hobbit Cafe is also known for its craft beers and ciders. If you're unsure what to get, you can taste test a few at a time with a flight.
A living museum and its star-studded guests
Posters, figurines, and paintings galore — the founders of the Hobbit Cafe not only stacked the restaurant full of mouthwatering bites on every plate, but they also created a living museum of J.R.R. Tolkien's greatest and best characters throughout the building. The owners have collectible items in glass-encased displays, posters of well-liked characters, and even hanging maps from the Middle Earth universe. It's a place for fans to rave about during their lunch break.
Speaking of fans, the Hobbit Cafe has hosted some star-studded guests throughout its decades of operation. These include red-carpet-worthy entertainers such as Jack Nicholson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Woody Harrelson. So, you'll never know who might stroll in for an avocado-topped burger.
The establishment sometimes features live music for customers to jam to, and it also hosts local markets involving community vendors and small businesses. The Hobbit Cafe has been successful for such a long time due to its consistency in customer service, quality of food, and, of course, being a local stomping ground. It's the perfect place for fantasy fanatics to add to their Houston itinerary.