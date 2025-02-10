Texas' True Hidden Gem Is Within Driving Distance Of Several Major Cities For An Easy Idyllic Getaway
An easy-to-get-to retreat tucked into the piney woods of East Texas offers visitors plenty of small-city diversions and some of the best outdoor opportunities in the Lone Star State. Lufkin, situated just under two hours north of Houston, is an up-and-coming community located between two great Texas Rivers and a trio of gorgeous and lightly visited national forests. Here, visitors can enjoy a lively downtown scene or grab the mountain bike or the fishing rod and find absolute solitude. And they can do it all in one day.
Lufkin rests between the storied Neches River and just southwest of the headwaters of the Angelina River. To the east of town is the world-famous Lake Sam Rayburn, an angling, boating and fishing retreat that rivals another tranquil Texas lake with endless outdoor adventures when it comes to recreation. Throw in the Davy Crockett, Angelina and Sabine national forests, and outdoor lovers will revel in a forested paradise with ample public access to trails, creeks and backcountry roads.
Do some window shopping and see a hippo in Lufkin
Lufkin's quaint and friendly downtown district features a host of boutique shops, cafes, and art galleries. Like Wimberley, one of the prettiest towns in the state that is an artsy outdoor paradise, Lufkin has a lot to offer visiting tourists. The center of the community's arts scene is the Pines Theater, a restored Art Deco theater that, for generations, was the hub of downtown activity. Purchase by the city in 2007, the beautiful theater is now a thriving entertainment venue that features live music, live comedy acts and classic film screenings.
But perhaps Lufkin's best-known attraction is the Ellen Trout Zoo, where visitors can see a host of animals, from a clouded leopard to a pair of charismatic hippos. A stellar small-city attraction, the Ellen Trout Zoo is a serene attraction where guests can spend a day getting close to some of the world's most-treasured animals. The zoo features giraffes, jaguars, lions, tigers and Loki, a snaggle-toothed Chinese crocodile. It hosts a number of events, including the annual spring Zoo Brew event and its own Halloween party, the annual Zoo Boo.
Get outside and wander the wilds of the piney woods
Lufkin's woodsy location is perfect for outdoor lovers. The three national forests within an easy drive of the city offer miles of biking trails, including some right along the shoreline of Lake Sam Rayburn. Hikers, too, won't be disappointed. The Four C National Recreation Trail begins at Ratcliff Lake in the Davy Crockett National Forest and winds through upland forest and boggy sloughs. At its north end, the trail features the Neches Bluff Overlook, where hikers can take in a beautiful view of the Neches River bottomlands.
Lake Sam Rayburn is legendary among the bass-angling community. It's a fantastic destination for big-bass hunters — a 16.8-pound largemouth bass caught in 1997 still stops the lake's record book. But bass aren't the only fish in the storied reservoir that dams up the Angelina River. Here, anglers can chase catfish, crappie, freshwater drum and toothy critters like long-nose and alligator gar (the record for the latter is 283 pounds and was caught from the lake in 2023!).
Lufkin is a great under-the-radar retreat for tourists looking for something a little different from their Texas vacation. In a state that features everything from islands with tropical charm and miles of beaches to weird wonders and peculiar oddities, Lufkin offers something a bit more understated. The piney woods are quiet and peaceful, and for adventurers seeking one or both, Lufkin shouldn't be missed.