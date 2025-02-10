Texas' True Hidden Gem Is Within Driving Distance Of Several Major Cities For An Easy Idyllic Getaway

Lufkin's woodsy location is perfect for outdoor lovers. The three national forests within an easy drive of the city offer miles of biking trails, including some right along the shoreline of Lake Sam Rayburn. Hikers, too, won't be disappointed. The Four C National Recreation Trail begins at Ratcliff Lake in the Davy Crockett National Forest and winds through upland forest and boggy sloughs. At its north end, the trail features the Neches Bluff Overlook, where hikers can take in a beautiful view of the Neches River bottomlands.

Lake Sam Rayburn is legendary among the bass-angling community. It's a fantastic destination for big-bass hunters — a 16.8-pound largemouth bass caught in 1997 still stops the lake's record book. But bass aren't the only fish in the storied reservoir that dams up the Angelina River. Here, anglers can chase catfish, crappie, freshwater drum and toothy critters like long-nose and alligator gar (the record for the latter is 283 pounds and was caught from the lake in 2023!).

Lufkin is a great under-the-radar retreat for tourists looking for something a little different from their Texas vacation. In a state that features everything from islands with tropical charm and miles of beaches to weird wonders and peculiar oddities, Lufkin offers something a bit more understated. The piney woods are quiet and peaceful, and for adventurers seeking one or both, Lufkin shouldn't be missed.