One Timeless North Carolina Town In The Great Smoky Mountains Has Been A Popular Stop For Centuries

Dillsboro is around 52 miles away from Asheville, so the easiest way to get here is to fly into Asheville Regional Airport and then drive west for about an hour. Getting a car is highly recommended, as public transport from the city to Dillsboro is extremely limited. A car will also help you get to more remote spots in the mountains or visit other beautiful areas in the state like the charming and unique waterfall haven Connestee Falls.

If you want to visit Dillsboro only as a day trip, one of the most fun ways to do so is to take the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad from nearby Bryson City. This unique tourist attraction lets you enjoy the beauty of the Smoky Mountains while riding a train. Departing from Bryson City, the Tuckasegee River Excursion stops at Dillsboro for an hour and 20 minutes, bringing in travelers eager to shop at the town's arts and crafts stores.

Though there are chain hotels like the Holiday Inn and the Microtel Inn & Suites in Dillsboro, the best places to stay while visiting small towns are always local. The riverfront Dillsboro Inn is family-owned, surrounded by green, and given a 4.8 rating by Google reviewers. Another great alternative is the Whistle Stop Inn that is also family-owned and that's located in a historic property built in 1878. That said, we'd encourage you to plan at least one night in the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, known as America's largest home.