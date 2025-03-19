One Timeless North Carolina Town In The Great Smoky Mountains Has Been A Popular Stop For Centuries
Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the U.S. Spanning Tennessee and North Carolina, this gorgeous mountain range has brought travelers to the region for centuries. But though some of the towns that pepper the region can be overly busy, others still enjoy the quiet peacefulness that many seek from a vacation in the mountains. Dillsboro, North Carolina is one such town. Although it only has about 230 people and covers just five blocks, travelers have been coming here since the 19th century.
The historic downtown is dotted with well-preserved wooden buildings that house shops, restaurants, government departments, and private residencies. Dillsboro is a hub for artists and artisans, so visitors enjoy shopping for unique handmade souvenirs made in places like Dogwood Crafters, a local cooperative. The town is also home to restaurants that showcase North Carolinian Southern cuisine. Haywood Smokehouse stands out as a must-visit spot for barbecue lovers. Honored with a Tripadvisor 2024 Reader's Choice Award and boasting an impressive five-star rating on the website, this restaurant serves tender brisket, fiery pulled pork, and delicious sides like baked beans, collard greens, and creamy mac and cheese. For dessert, plan a stop at Dillsboro Chocolate Factory, a family-owned store that specializes in handcrafted chocolates. Besides chocolate, fudge, and jelly beans, you can get good-quality coffee. Once you've stocked up on crafts and had your fill of barbecue and sweets, you'll want to plan numerous adventures to enjoy Dillsboro's biggest draw: nature.
Best outdoors activities in Dillsboro, North Carolina
No one should come to the Great Smoky Mountains and not enjoy the countless activities that this range offers. Dillsboro is a perfect starting point for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a wide variety of fun things to do. Hiking is perhaps the most popular way to spend time in nature, with numerous trails that lead to mountain tops, waterfalls, and forests. The 8.6-mile Wayah Bald Trail has a moderate difficulty, but offers one of the best views of the surrounding landscape. For something a bit shorter, the Alarka Creek Falls Trail is less than a mile long and takes you to stunning waterfalls. If you want more adrenaline, try mountain biking in nearby Brevard, North Carolina's cycling capital where you'll find great downhill trails. Or you could drive to fun rock climbing spots like 107 boulders or Horseshoe Rock for bouldering, sport, and trad routes.
If you'd rather enjoy the water, Dillsboro sits on the Tuckasegee River, so you can spend your days fishing for bass and catfish. Kayaking and whitewater rafting are also popular water activities. In the summer, people like to go tubing down the Tuckasegee. This is a great way to cool down while relaxing. Those who'd like to get close to nature without having to break a sweat can also plan a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, a 469-mile road that goes from North Carolina to Virginia and that is considered one of America's favorite drives.
Things to know about visiting Dillsboro
Dillsboro is around 52 miles away from Asheville, so the easiest way to get here is to fly into Asheville Regional Airport and then drive west for about an hour. Getting a car is highly recommended, as public transport from the city to Dillsboro is extremely limited. A car will also help you get to more remote spots in the mountains or visit other beautiful areas in the state like the charming and unique waterfall haven Connestee Falls.
If you want to visit Dillsboro only as a day trip, one of the most fun ways to do so is to take the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad from nearby Bryson City. This unique tourist attraction lets you enjoy the beauty of the Smoky Mountains while riding a train. Departing from Bryson City, the Tuckasegee River Excursion stops at Dillsboro for an hour and 20 minutes, bringing in travelers eager to shop at the town's arts and crafts stores.
Though there are chain hotels like the Holiday Inn and the Microtel Inn & Suites in Dillsboro, the best places to stay while visiting small towns are always local. The riverfront Dillsboro Inn is family-owned, surrounded by green, and given a 4.8 rating by Google reviewers. Another great alternative is the Whistle Stop Inn that is also family-owned and that's located in a historic property built in 1878. That said, we'd encourage you to plan at least one night in the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, known as America's largest home.