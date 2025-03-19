This Country Is Home To Europe's Oldest Primeval Forest Full Of Trails, Wildlife And Rare Bison

Primeval forests are captivating prehistoric woodlands that preserve a slice of life on Earth before human civilization, and in Europe, only two remain. One is the Perućica Rainforest, occupying 43,000 acres of Southeast Bosnia and Herzegovina. The largest, however, is the Bialowieza Forest, the oldest temperate forest in Europe. Once covering much of the continent, there are over 350,000 acres of the 12,000-year-old forest remaining today, located along the Poland-Belarus border.

While many history buffs visiting Poland tend to flock to metropolitan centers like the capital of Warsaw and the well-preserved medieval center of Kraków (which happen to have the least amount of pickpocketing in Europe), the Bialowieza National Park is the heart of the country's most ancient heritage. Though the beginnings of the park's conservation efforts can be traced back to the creation of the reserve forestry service in 1921, Bialowieza National Park was officially established in 1932 and covers nearly 26,000 acres of the forest — about one-sixth of the area belonging to Poland.

Housing over 900 different plant species, including oak, beech, spruce, and pine trees, Bialowieza National Park was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1979 due to its unique biodiversity. The forest, which is the last natural forest in the European lowlands, is also home to over 120 species of birds and 52 different mammals, including the world's largest free-roaming population of European bison.