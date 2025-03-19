This Country Is Home To Europe's Oldest Primeval Forest Full Of Trails, Wildlife And Rare Bison
Primeval forests are captivating prehistoric woodlands that preserve a slice of life on Earth before human civilization, and in Europe, only two remain. One is the Perućica Rainforest, occupying 43,000 acres of Southeast Bosnia and Herzegovina. The largest, however, is the Bialowieza Forest, the oldest temperate forest in Europe. Once covering much of the continent, there are over 350,000 acres of the 12,000-year-old forest remaining today, located along the Poland-Belarus border.
While many history buffs visiting Poland tend to flock to metropolitan centers like the capital of Warsaw and the well-preserved medieval center of Kraków (which happen to have the least amount of pickpocketing in Europe), the Bialowieza National Park is the heart of the country's most ancient heritage. Though the beginnings of the park's conservation efforts can be traced back to the creation of the reserve forestry service in 1921, Bialowieza National Park was officially established in 1932 and covers nearly 26,000 acres of the forest — about one-sixth of the area belonging to Poland.
Housing over 900 different plant species, including oak, beech, spruce, and pine trees, Bialowieza National Park was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1979 due to its unique biodiversity. The forest, which is the last natural forest in the European lowlands, is also home to over 120 species of birds and 52 different mammals, including the world's largest free-roaming population of European bison.
What to know before visiting Poland's Bialowieza National Park
Located just over three hours from Warsaw by car, Bialowieza National Park is well worth the trip for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers, according to visitors on TripAdvisor. The park is open to visitors year-round, with some hours differing by season. Many activities, such as hiking, cycling, and horseback riding, are best enjoyed during the peak season (mid-April to mid-October). Certain areas of the park, however, are under strict protection and can only be visited via guided tour or scientific expedition.
Those hoping to sneak a peek at the statuesque European bison can visit one of the bison refuges located within the Bialowieza National Park, each featuring a platform for safe observation of the animals. Visitors should also keep an eye out for other rare species living in the forest, such as Eurasian pygmy-owls, white-backed woodpeckers, and black fir sawyer beetles. Other inhabitants of the Bialowieza forest include wolves, lynxes, and otters, which can also be seen from various hiking and cycling trails.
To further educate guests on the biodiversity and conservation of the Bialowieza forest, the park also houses a two-story Nature and Forest Museum, which is the oldest museum in the Polish national parks system. Exhibiting multiple collections of flora, fauna, and fungi native to the Bialowieza forest, the Nature and Forest Museum is open daily during the peak season and from Tuesday to Sunday during the off-season.