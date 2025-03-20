An Idaho City With A Beautifully Preserved Town Square That Offers World-Class Outdoor Experiences
While Idaho is well-known for containing part of Yellowstone National Park, much of the rest of the state gets overlooked when it comes to travel. However, considering that Southern Idaho's Magic Valley is full of historic charm and offers the best of the great outdoors, this shouldn't be the case. Just like the "Niagara of the West," an overlooked majestic waterfall with year-round beauty, many of the state's top attractions and destinations are found in the southern regions. The small city of Rupert sums up the best of the region with its charming and historic district and square, friendly people, and some of the best outdoor adventures just a few steps away at Lake Walcott.
The small towns and cities dotting Minidoka County (where Rupert is located) were founded by homesteaders at the turn of the 20th century. Rupert was originally founded in 1904 and was first known as Wellfirst, owing to the town having the region's only well at that time. As the settlement grew, the town was later named after local mail carrier, John Henry Rupert. Today, the region is still largely agricultural, with Rupert being home to a large Swiss cheese factory and — as you may have guessed since Idaho produces the most potatoes of any U.S. state – a potato processing plant.
Another great thing about Rupert is that it is easy to get to as it was built to be easily accessible from major roadways. The small city is located 165 miles east of Boise, off of I-84, near where the interstate spurs and heads to Utah. Because of this, Rupert is ideally located for travelers heading from Boise toward Yellowstone, Wyoming, or Salt Lake City.
Rupert has a well-preserved historic downtown
If you've ever wanted to travel back in time with modern conveniences (Rupert was one of the first cities with electric streetlights), the city's highly acclaimed downtown area will take you there. The city's Historic Business District surrounds Rupert Square and both locations are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offering the opportunity to take in a little slice of Idaho's past. Grab a coffee (or your favorite drink) from one of the surrounding establishments and find a seat in Rupert Square by the fountain to soak it all in.
The flatiron-style Wilson Theatre proudly sits just off of the Square on F Street. This is a definite must-see, especially because the entire building has been restored to its 1920s charm with a modern twist — once fully renovated, it will not only be a theater but will also be home to local shops and a community events center. Tours of the theater are available on weekdays until 4 p.m. Also, be sure to check the local events calendar if you want to catch a performance.
Other must-see attractions in Downtown Rupert include the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum, which is full of turn-of-the-century relics, including automobiles, trains, firearms, and old photographs. If you're in the area during the Fourth of July, don't miss Rupert's five-day Independence Day celebration, complete with classic cars, a parade, and fireworks. If visiting in early winter, consider kicking off Christmas with a visit with Santa during the annual Rupert Christmas Festival. For accommodation, you can stay in the downtown area's only hotel, the Drift Inn, which is well-reviewed on both Google and Tripadvisor. There are also a few major chain hotels in nearby Heyburn, around a 15-minute drive away.
Rupert is surrounded by world-class outdoor fun
You can't visit Rupert without crossing off several activities from your Southern Idaho bucket list. The city is just next door to some of the best outdoor adventures in the country, where you can choose between a short day trip or venture deep into the backcountry and explore, climb, and stargaze at the world-renowned City of Rocks National Reserve. Furthermore, next to Rupert, you'll find Lake Walcott State Park which is not only a great place to camp and boat but is also widely known for disc golf and fishing. The state park does require a small entrance fee of between $7 and $14 per car.
The Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge, just east of the city, is a nearly 21,000-acre oasis that is home to plenty of mammals, reptiles, and over 235 species of birds. Even if you have only a few minutes, you can still venture down the reserve's access road in your vehicle and spot wildlife. On a summer hike or picnic, you may see everything from Pronghorn to cormorants and pelicans. In fall and winter, you may catch a bald eagle nesting in the trees. The National Wildlife Refuge does not charge an entry fee. If these activities are too tame, head to the majestic Idaho canyon that is one of the very few places you can legally BASE jump in America.