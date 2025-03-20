An Idaho City With A Beautifully Preserved Town Square That Offers World-Class Outdoor Experiences

While Idaho is well-known for containing part of Yellowstone National Park, much of the rest of the state gets overlooked when it comes to travel. However, considering that Southern Idaho's Magic Valley is full of historic charm and offers the best of the great outdoors, this shouldn't be the case. Just like the "Niagara of the West," an overlooked majestic waterfall with year-round beauty, many of the state's top attractions and destinations are found in the southern regions. The small city of Rupert sums up the best of the region with its charming and historic district and square, friendly people, and some of the best outdoor adventures just a few steps away at Lake Walcott.

The small towns and cities dotting Minidoka County (where Rupert is located) were founded by homesteaders at the turn of the 20th century. Rupert was originally founded in 1904 and was first known as Wellfirst, owing to the town having the region's only well at that time. As the settlement grew, the town was later named after local mail carrier, John Henry Rupert. Today, the region is still largely agricultural, with Rupert being home to a large Swiss cheese factory and — as you may have guessed since Idaho produces the most potatoes of any U.S. state – a potato processing plant.

Another great thing about Rupert is that it is easy to get to as it was built to be easily accessible from major roadways. The small city is located 165 miles east of Boise, off of I-84, near where the interstate spurs and heads to Utah. Because of this, Rupert is ideally located for travelers heading from Boise toward Yellowstone, Wyoming, or Salt Lake City.