This Charming Village In Europe Will Pay You To Live In A Paradise Nestled In The Mountains

Across Europe, small towns are offering financial incentives to attract new residents, hoping to breathe life back into dwindling populations. For example, in 2024, Forbes reported that Italy's Tuscany region made headlines for offering grants to newcomers willing to settle in its picturesque but quiet mountain villages. The goal with these grants is to revitalize local economies and restore the charm of these near-forgotten places. If you've ever dreamed of waking up to the crisp mountain air of the Swiss Alps but have been deterred by Switzerland's notoriously high cost of living, Albinen may be your perfect escape. This mountain village is offering a stipend of 25,000 Swiss francs per adult and 10,000 per child (around $22,500 and $11,300, respectively) to anyone who moves there.

Albinen overlooks the Rhône Valley in Switzerland's Valais region, surrounded by alpine pastures and historic wooden chalets that have stood since the 17th century. The closest major international airport is in Geneva, just under three hours away by public transportation (and two hours away by car). From Geneva, you can take a train to Leuk, the nearest town, followed by a short bus ride up the winding mountain roads to Albinen. The journey itself is a delight — Rick Steves calls Switzerland's train rides the most scenic in the world. The village is also about an hour and 45 minutes from Bern by train and just two hours from the Matterhorn, two of Switzerland's most iconic and prettiest destinations.