This Charming Village In Europe Will Pay You To Live In A Paradise Nestled In The Mountains
Across Europe, small towns are offering financial incentives to attract new residents, hoping to breathe life back into dwindling populations. For example, in 2024, Forbes reported that Italy's Tuscany region made headlines for offering grants to newcomers willing to settle in its picturesque but quiet mountain villages. The goal with these grants is to revitalize local economies and restore the charm of these near-forgotten places. If you've ever dreamed of waking up to the crisp mountain air of the Swiss Alps but have been deterred by Switzerland's notoriously high cost of living, Albinen may be your perfect escape. This mountain village is offering a stipend of 25,000 Swiss francs per adult and 10,000 per child (around $22,500 and $11,300, respectively) to anyone who moves there.
Albinen overlooks the Rhône Valley in Switzerland's Valais region, surrounded by alpine pastures and historic wooden chalets that have stood since the 17th century. The closest major international airport is in Geneva, just under three hours away by public transportation (and two hours away by car). From Geneva, you can take a train to Leuk, the nearest town, followed by a short bus ride up the winding mountain roads to Albinen. The journey itself is a delight — Rick Steves calls Switzerland's train rides the most scenic in the world. The village is also about an hour and 45 minutes from Bern by train and just two hours from the Matterhorn, two of Switzerland's most iconic and prettiest destinations.
The rules and caveats for Albinen's residency incentive
In 2017, Albinen was on the verge of death. The population had shrunk to just 200 residents, most of whom were elderly. The local school closed due to a lack of children. "Albinen has no school, no bank, no post office, one remaining pub, one shop, and a bus every hour," the current mayor, Nicole Köppel, told Swiss news outlet SWI swissinfo. But the town's incentive program is already showing results. Families have begun moving in, and the community is slowly growing again. "We're pleased to see how the village has been swept up in a feeling of optimism," former Albinen Mayor Beat Jost said. While Albinen may lack some conveniences, the nearby town of Leuk — just a 20-minute bus ride away — has everything you might need, from shops to schools and even a small zoo.
Albinen's offer isn't just free money, though; you'll need to meet some requirements. Applicants must be under 45 years old and obtain a Swiss C residence permit, which is typically available after living in Switzerland for at least 10 years on a B permit. Newcomers must also commit to buying or building a home worth at least 200,000 Swiss francs (around $226,000) and agree to stay for a minimum of 10 years. A family of two adults and one child would receive a total of 60,000 Swiss francs (around $68,000), which certainly helps offset the cost of buying a home — but doesn't eliminate it entirely.
What makes Albinen special
Slender stone alleys weave through Albinen's traditional wooden chalets and farmhouses, many adorned with flower boxes and carved shutters. The centerpiece of the village is its unique modern church, which stands above the rooftops after the original church was lost to an earthquake. Albinen was even ranked among the most beautiful villages in Switzerland by the Federation of the Most Beautiful Villages in the World. The village is surrounded by the Valais mountains and is within the Pfyn-Finges Nature Park, an area rich in wildlife and hiking trails. A cable car can take you up to the summit of Torrenthorn, where you'll find outdoor adventures year-round, from hiking and skiing to climbing ladders along one of Switzerland's oldest via ferratas.
While Albinen is small, it has a handful of hidden gems. The Old Mill History Museum offers free admission every Friday, giving visitors a glimpse into the village's past. For a taste of local cuisine, Restaurant Godswaergjistubu is a must-visit. This charming eatery holds a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor and is known for its health-focused, locally sourced dishes, earning particular praise for its Apfelkuchen (Swiss apple cake).
If you ever crave a change of pace, Albinen is well-connected to Switzerland's cities. One of the best day trips you can take is to Lausanne, about an hour and 45 minutes away by train — Lausanne is a wildly underrated hilly city on the shores of Lake Geneva. With its financial incentive, historic charm, and access to some of the best nature in Europe, Albinen's small village makes a big statement.