California's Latest National Monument Is A Stunning Land Of Mountains, Lakes, And Lava Flows
California, renowned for its breathtakingly expansive landscapes, boasts more national parks than any other state. From the towering trees of Redwood National Park to the underrated wonders of Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park, the Golden State is teeming with unparalleled natural beauty. However, one of the state's newer designated national sites, the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument, offers adventurers a uniquely wondrous natural space just waiting to be explored.
The stunning region is nestled in the Medicine Lake Highlands of Northern California's Cascade Range near the Oregon border. The area was declared a national monument in January 2025, helping to safeguard the ancestral lands where the Pit River and Modoc Tribes, among other indigenous nations, have lived for more than 5,000 years. Spanning more than 220,000 acres, this vast wilderness is home to pristine lakes, miles upon miles of hiking trails, diverse plant and animal species, and one of the largest volcanos in the Cascade Range — making it a must-visit destination for any Northern California adventure.
Exploring the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument
Mount St. Helens in Washington is a bucket list volcano hike, but it pales in comparison to the majestic Medicine Lake Volcano — the star attraction of the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument. Covering an area roughly 10 times the size of Mount St. Helens, Medicine Lake Volcano is one of the largest volcanoes in the Cascades Volcanic Arc. Although it is currently dormant, it is considered an active volcano. Rhyolite and dacite obsidian flow from an eruption that occurred nearly 1,000 years ago can be found at the nearby Glass Mountain, another prominent fixture of the rugged region. Hundreds of mini volcanoes, known as cinder cones, and cave-like lava tubes formed from the cooling of basaltic lava flow also dot the area.
Tucked away in the volcano's caldera, the sprawling 600-acre Medicine Lake, located right beside Little Medicine Lake, offers a wealth of outdoor recreation activities. The adjacent Medicine Lake Recreation Area features a boat ramp and designated swimming zone for those keen on splashing around in the clear water. It's important to note that due to heavy snowfall, the recreation area is typically closed from mid-November to mid-June, so visitors should plan to visit anytime between early July to October. Ramblers can also take advantage of the recreation area's many hiking trails, perfect for an afternoon walk or mountain biking. Nature lovers can also take in the sights of some of the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument's array of rare plant and animal species, including the long-toed salamander, the northern spotted owl, Townsend's big-eared bat, and the parasitic plant known as the sugarstick.
Planning your Northern California getaway
The remote Sáttítla Highlands National Monument are certainly off the beaten path. They're located about 120 miles northeast of Redding, the closest major city with an airport, and the nearest international airport is in Reno or Sacramento. However, this remove makes the national monument an enticing option for those seeking a secluded retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
The area offers several campsites for those looking to be one with nature, including the Medicine, Hemlock, Headquarters, and A.H. Hogue Campgrounds, which are all perched right next to Medicine Lake. The campgrounds are typically open from July through October and are priced at $15 per night, at the time of writing.
For a more luxurious stay, visitors can find lodging in nearby towns. Mount Shasta, located about 60 miles away, offers a variety of excellent hotel options. The Shasta Inn, rated "very good" on Kayak, has a restaurant on-site, while the Summit Lofts Boutique Hotel, situated in the heart of the city's downtown area, boasts a "wonderful" rating on Kayak.