California's Latest National Monument Is A Stunning Land Of Mountains, Lakes, And Lava Flows

Mount St. Helens in Washington is a bucket list volcano hike, but it pales in comparison to the majestic Medicine Lake Volcano — the star attraction of the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument. Covering an area roughly 10 times the size of Mount St. Helens, Medicine Lake Volcano is one of the largest volcanoes in the Cascades Volcanic Arc. Although it is currently dormant, it is considered an active volcano. Rhyolite and dacite obsidian flow from an eruption that occurred nearly 1,000 years ago can be found at the nearby Glass Mountain, another prominent fixture of the rugged region. Hundreds of mini volcanoes, known as cinder cones, and cave-like lava tubes formed from the cooling of basaltic lava flow also dot the area.

Tucked away in the volcano's caldera, the sprawling 600-acre Medicine Lake, located right beside Little Medicine Lake, offers a wealth of outdoor recreation activities. The adjacent Medicine Lake Recreation Area features a boat ramp and designated swimming zone for those keen on splashing around in the clear water. It's important to note that due to heavy snowfall, the recreation area is typically closed from mid-November to mid-June, so visitors should plan to visit anytime between early July to October. Ramblers can also take advantage of the recreation area's many hiking trails, perfect for an afternoon walk or mountain biking. Nature lovers can also take in the sights of some of the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument's array of rare plant and animal species, including the long-toed salamander, the northern spotted owl, Townsend's big-eared bat, and the parasitic plant known as the sugarstick.