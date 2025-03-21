Rick Steves' Expert Guide To Picking The Perfect Guidebook For Your Next Getaway

The savviest and well-traveled globetrotters know the drill. The art of wandering around a new place is never about being completely lost, but instead about being comfortable in the pathlessness, because your prior reading has you feeling more like a local than a frantic tourist. Just as knowing the most useful travel apps is useful, a good travel guidebook is a must for your travel repertoire. As one the country's most valued and trusted travel voices, Rick Steves is adamant that having a guidebook on hand during your next trip is a crucial money, time, and energy-saving investment.

Keeping a travel guidebook nearby on your next adventure can give you insight into updated transportation tips and routes, local restaurants, and even how to spot and avoid overtourism in your next destination. For Steves, scoping out the guidebook's area of expertise will help shape how you get to know a new location. For instance, if you're a foodie, selecting a guidebook written by an expert who travels to eat (well) would be a good option. If you're interested in the history and culture when vacationing, then look for a guide with that focus. Likewise, noting how thorough or scant the information is on hotels and accommodation will be pivotal if you know this matters to you.

Another point that Steves insists on is checking the publication date. The best travel guidebooks are usually updated every three to four years, so find the newest version to avoid any outdated information. An updated guidebook will keep you in the loop of new restaurant openings and first-hand experiences of attractions. It's a win-win that will keep you informed and a little bit more stress-free.