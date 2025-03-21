Rick Steves' Expert Guide To Picking The Perfect Guidebook For Your Next Getaway
The savviest and well-traveled globetrotters know the drill. The art of wandering around a new place is never about being completely lost, but instead about being comfortable in the pathlessness, because your prior reading has you feeling more like a local than a frantic tourist. Just as knowing the most useful travel apps is useful, a good travel guidebook is a must for your travel repertoire. As one the country's most valued and trusted travel voices, Rick Steves is adamant that having a guidebook on hand during your next trip is a crucial money, time, and energy-saving investment.
Keeping a travel guidebook nearby on your next adventure can give you insight into updated transportation tips and routes, local restaurants, and even how to spot and avoid overtourism in your next destination. For Steves, scoping out the guidebook's area of expertise will help shape how you get to know a new location. For instance, if you're a foodie, selecting a guidebook written by an expert who travels to eat (well) would be a good option. If you're interested in the history and culture when vacationing, then look for a guide with that focus. Likewise, noting how thorough or scant the information is on hotels and accommodation will be pivotal if you know this matters to you.
Another point that Steves insists on is checking the publication date. The best travel guidebooks are usually updated every three to four years, so find the newest version to avoid any outdated information. An updated guidebook will keep you in the loop of new restaurant openings and first-hand experiences of attractions. It's a win-win that will keep you informed and a little bit more stress-free.
Other things to consider when choosing your guidebook
When writing his own guidebooks, Rick Steves shares that he puts in a lot of effort and intentionality. On his website, he explains that his series, which spans three decades, is written and updated "to help smooth your travels and broaden your cultural experiences." For Steves and other guidebook writers dedicated to offering realistic insight, this translates to visiting the destination during peak season to get a good sense of what it is typically like when most people can travel. It also provides a great comparison for the off-season, giving genuine, tried-and-tested advice. When choosing a guidebook, consider how aligned your travel style is to the writer's. If you're going to be traveling off the beaten path, look out for a guide that caters to that; if you're more of a 'OOO summer vacation' type of traveler, seek out a guide that considers those travel habits. Hauling bags around in the thick of the afternoon heat without a reliable internet connection and strong enough language skills, your guidebook may be your one companion to comfort you, so it should probably be one that gets you.
It's also important to look out for guidebooks written by writers who truly understand and value the social, economic, and environmental scene. Today, there is more awareness and information about the harm that international travel can sometimes foster. Being a responsible adventurer is top priority, but it is also a matter of learning — and sometimes unlearning — travel behaviors. Reading guides by authors who have lived in or are from the place you're visiting will ensure that you can be aware of the sensitivities and cultural matters that will equip you to tread with care, respect, and lots of appreciation for what could be a new favorite destination.