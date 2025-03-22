This Tiny Walkable Island Best Known As The 'Maldives Of Thailand' Offers Dreamy Beaches And Coral Gardens
When you think of Thailand, images of white-sand beaches, swaying palm trees, and decadent seafood feasts may come to mind. And, while some of the top Thai islands look better on Instagram than they do in real life, Koh Lipe, known by locals and travelers as the "Maldives of Thailand," is as close to paradise as you will find.
Measuring only 2 miles long and 1.5 miles wide, this tiny island is located in Satun province, a region in the far south of Thailand, near the border with Malaysia. From the moment your boat drops anchor, the breathtaking vistas will make you feel like you're in an advertisement for the perfect tropical beach vacation. Think powdery white sand fading into aquamarine waters and thatched-roof bungalows directly on the beach. The atmosphere is laid-back, and you can while away the day strolling on the picturesque beaches, getting massages, sipping coconuts, relaxing in beachfront restaurants, or exploring the underwater world.
Due to its location near Tarutao Marine National Park, Koh Lipe is an ideal destination for snorkelers and divers. The park's 51-island archipelago is as beautiful below the water as it is above. Verdant tropical rainforests cover limestone and sandstone outcroppings, while crystal-clear waters are home to healthy coral reefs and creatures of all kinds. Look for over 90 species of reef fish as well as sea turtles, rays, and sharks. If you're lucky, you might spot crab-eating macaques, otters, monitor lizards, and sea eagles on the islands.
Things to do in beautiful Koh Lipe
Koh Lipe is the kind of place where relaxing is the name of the game. Due to its tiny size, most people get around on foot or take a motorbike taxi, but some of the larger resorts offer golf cart taxis — especially convenient if you have a lot of luggage. You can walk to any of the three main beaches (Pattaya, Sunrise, and Sunset) in less than an hour.
Sunset Beach is a dreamy spot when the sun goes down and offers kayaking and great snorkeling 160 feet from Bayview Sunset Bungalows. Not to be confused with the much more famous Thai beach city often visited instead of overcrowded Bangkok, Pattaya Beach comes alive with fire shows after dark, while Sunrise Beach, as you might guess, is beautiful in the mornings. For a secret stretch of uncrowded sand and peaceful snorkeling, head to Sanom Beach, which is accessible from Pattaya Beach by a boardwalk. As one traveler named TravelsEast shared on Tripadvisor, "If you are looking for a place to get away from it all this beach fits the bill."
In the evenings, be sure to visit Walking Street, where you can buy souvenirs, snack on street food like banana pancakes, order fresh seafood barbecue dishes, and listen to live music in the rustic bars. If you're feeling restless, take a long-tail boat to neighboring Koh Adang. This island is mostly undeveloped and offers pristine beaches, snorkeling 50 feet off the shore, and a waterfall hidden in the jungle.
How to get to Koh Lipe
The main reason you probably haven't heard of Koh Lipe is because it's more difficult to reach than many other Thai islands. For instance, although Phuket is ranked one of the most overcrowded destinations in the world, its international airport welcomes flights from around the globe. If you're coming to Koh Lipe from abroad, you'll likely fly into Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) or Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), both in Bangkok. From there, you'll need to take a 1.5-hour flight to Hat Yai International Airport (HDY).
Next, take a private taxi or a shuttle bus to Pak Bara Pier in Satun. While a private taxi takes about 1.5 hours, the shuttle bus journey lasts up to 2.5 hours and is considerably cheaper. Between three and four speedboats depart from Pak Bara Pier to Koh Lipe daily, but the schedule changes, so it's important to check before planning your trip. The journey over water takes 1.5 hours and covers 25 nautical miles across the Andaman Sea. Make sure you depart Bangkok with enough time to catch your boat, or you'll have to spend the night at one of the guesthouses near the pier.
Some carriers like Nok Air offer packages from Bangkok that include air, land, and sea transportation, making the journey easier for those who don't speak Thai. You can also take a ferry from some Thai islands, including Koh Lanta, Koh Phi Phi, and Phuket.