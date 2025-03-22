This Tiny Walkable Island Best Known As The 'Maldives Of Thailand' Offers Dreamy Beaches And Coral Gardens

When you think of Thailand, images of white-sand beaches, swaying palm trees, and decadent seafood feasts may come to mind. And, while some of the top Thai islands look better on Instagram than they do in real life, Koh Lipe, known by locals and travelers as the "Maldives of Thailand," is as close to paradise as you will find.

Measuring only 2 miles long and 1.5 miles wide, this tiny island is located in Satun province, a region in the far south of Thailand, near the border with Malaysia. From the moment your boat drops anchor, the breathtaking vistas will make you feel like you're in an advertisement for the perfect tropical beach vacation. Think powdery white sand fading into aquamarine waters and thatched-roof bungalows directly on the beach. The atmosphere is laid-back, and you can while away the day strolling on the picturesque beaches, getting massages, sipping coconuts, relaxing in beachfront restaurants, or exploring the underwater world.

Due to its location near Tarutao Marine National Park, Koh Lipe is an ideal destination for snorkelers and divers. The park's 51-island archipelago is as beautiful below the water as it is above. Verdant tropical rainforests cover limestone and sandstone outcroppings, while crystal-clear waters are home to healthy coral reefs and creatures of all kinds. Look for over 90 species of reef fish as well as sea turtles, rays, and sharks. If you're lucky, you might spot crab-eating macaques, otters, monitor lizards, and sea eagles on the islands.