Your Favorite Cocktail Might Taste Different In This Popular Western Vacation Destination
Utah is a year-round destination for adventurous travelers planning their next gnarly ski trip or wondrous hiking excursion. The Beehive State boasts one of America's prettiest mountain towns, a skier's next best thing to the Alps, and striking desert landscapes. Utah has a lot to offer the outdoorsy type, but the sightseer who loves a tall, stiff drink after a long journey might face some challenges. In fact, the state has one of the strictest liquor laws in the country. The cocktail you've been waiting for might taste pretty mild because only 2.5 ounces of alcohol are allowed in your drink, per Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services.
If you were to order a Long Island iced tea, which is made with five spirits and typically has about 3.75 ounces of alcohol, it's probably going to taste different coming from a Utah bartender — and, no, they can't cheat the system. Legally, they must have a Berg machine. This system is a small device behind the bar with a spiral cord connected to a ring that snaps onto the opening of the bottle. This device ensures that the cocktail's primary liquor pour measures 1.5 ounces to the last drop, and that's only a small part of longer legislation. It might be safe to say Salt Lake City or Provo won't be crowned the next best city in the U.S. for nightlife like Miami was in 2024.
The liquor laws in Utah may affect your trip
While cocktails have the "2.5-ounce pour" rule, beer is also regulated in Utah. According to the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, Utah is one of 18 states that have developed a "control" model for their alcohol sales, overseeing all distilled spirits, wine, and beer with 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) or more. Given the specificity of beer sales, bars and restaurants can only serve draft beers under 5% ABV. If it is over 5% ABV, it will be served in a bottle or a can. Also, you can only be served alcohol at a restaurant if you also order food. However, at breweries or beer-only establishments, this isn't a requirement.
Other illegalities in Utah include getting drunk, having two cocktails in front of you at once, and driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05% (via the Utah Department of Public Safety) — which is one of the lowest limits in the U.S. Depending on your body weight and gender, just one drink can get your BAC that high. So, if you picked up your keys for a casual cocktail, you might want to consider a rideshare service instead. At least you won't have to worry about making it in time for happy hour, as any promotional event or discount on alcohol is also prohibited in the state.
How bartenders get creative while abiding by Utah's liquor laws
A bar or restaurant's goal in Utah is to appease every customer who comes in and out of their establishment while still following the law. Despite their limitations, bartenders have found crafty ways to make their drink menus as world-class as anywhere else. Since only the primary liquor has to be measured using the Berg system, some mixologists have shown on social media how they freehand the other liquors. Let's use our Long Island iced tea example in context. Bartenders can measure the tequila using the Berg system, which will pour only 1.5 ounces, and then they eye out one more ounce with the other spirits to reach the 2.5-ounce maximum.
Bartenders also found loopholes to get around the rules, while still legally following them. For example, if a customer has a drink in front of them, it would be considered illegal to order a shot along with it, because you can't have two drinks containing liquor in front of you at once. However, if the bartender took your drink away from you while you took the shot, technically you only had one drink in front of you.
With so many rules to follow, it might be easier to grab a cup of joe instead, and you can make a trip out of it by driving just outside of Zion National Park to Canyon Coffee House for a treat and a view. In any case, it is advised to drink responsibly and be safe.