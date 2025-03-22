Your Favorite Cocktail Might Taste Different In This Popular Western Vacation Destination

A bar or restaurant's goal in Utah is to appease every customer who comes in and out of their establishment while still following the law. Despite their limitations, bartenders have found crafty ways to make their drink menus as world-class as anywhere else. Since only the primary liquor has to be measured using the Berg system, some mixologists have shown on social media how they freehand the other liquors. Let's use our Long Island iced tea example in context. Bartenders can measure the tequila using the Berg system, which will pour only 1.5 ounces, and then they eye out one more ounce with the other spirits to reach the 2.5-ounce maximum.

Bartenders also found loopholes to get around the rules, while still legally following them. For example, if a customer has a drink in front of them, it would be considered illegal to order a shot along with it, because you can't have two drinks containing liquor in front of you at once. However, if the bartender took your drink away from you while you took the shot, technically you only had one drink in front of you.

With so many rules to follow, it might be easier to grab a cup of joe instead, and you can make a trip out of it by driving just outside of Zion National Park to Canyon Coffee House for a treat and a view. In any case, it is advised to drink responsibly and be safe.