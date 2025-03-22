The Facial Treatments Experts Say You Should Absolutely Avoid Before Your Next Flight
Flying does terrible things to your skin. You can board looking glowy and hydrated, only to step off the plane looking like a shriveled-up raisin. It's not surprising that there's a whole trend of people doing elaborate skincare routines mid-flight, and why even flight attendants swear by their own self-care rituals at 30,000 feet. But while layering on sheet masks and slathering on creams and serums during your flight can help, what you do before takeoff matters just as much — especially if you're considering elaborate facials and treatments.
If you think getting an intensive skin treatment right before your flight is a genius idea, think again. Any treatment or procedure that leaves your skin feeling raw and vulnerable is asking for trouble. Airplane cabins are already drier than the Sahara, and exposing freshly exfoliated skin to that cold, recycled air could harm your complexion. "Avoid deep exfoliation, chemical peels, or aggressive extractions," Audrey Matney, New York City-based medical aesthetician, told Travel + Leisure. "These treatments compromise the skin barrier, exposing freshly exfoliated skin to the dry, bacteria-filled cabin air — a recipe for breakouts." In short, unless you want to land with a face full of irritation and clogged pores, save the intense treatments for after your trip.
If you still want a pre-flight glow-up, though, you may opt for something gentle and hydrating instead. A moisture-boosting facial can help, but make sure to schedule it before the day of your flight to give your skin time to recover. The goal here is simple, after all. You want to land looking as fresh as you did at boarding — not like a cautionary tale for bad pre-flight skincare decisions.
How to take care of your skin on a plane
If you're taking a short flight, you can probably get away with just following your usual skincare routine before your trip. But if you're stuck in the sky for hours, crammed inside a metal tube with bone-dry cabin air, you might want to put in some effort to avoid looking dull. Obviously, sunscreen is a must on a plane (because yes, those UV rays can still reach you), but your in-flight hygiene and skincare strategy should go beyond just slathering on SPF.
That said, hands off your face. According to experts, constantly poking and prodding your skin mid-flight — especially with moisturizers and serums — might do more harm than good. "When it comes to taking care of your skin on a plane, my favorite treatments are the ones where you won't have to touch all over your face," celebrity master esthetician Sarah Akram shared with Vogue. Think LED light therapy, eye patches, and face rollers — basically anything hands-free. But if you must rehydrate, do it strategically. Aesthetic nurse practitioner Jackie Spagnuolo told the outlet that replenishing moisture is fine — just don't go overboard. "Follow a hydrating skincare routine before and during the flight, drink plenty of water, avoid touching your face frequently, and reapply moisturizer and face mist periodically," she said.
Once you're finally off the plane and back on solid ground, do your skin a favor and do some damage control. "The first thing I do is wash my face with lukewarm water followed by a chemical exfoliants, such as glycolic acid, to rid my skin of all the impurities and buildup throughout the flight," dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss told Nylon. Don't forget to hydrate, slap on your favorite moisture-replenishing products, and pretend your skin didn't just endure hours of airplane air torture.