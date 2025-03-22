The Facial Treatments Experts Say You Should Absolutely Avoid Before Your Next Flight

Flying does terrible things to your skin. You can board looking glowy and hydrated, only to step off the plane looking like a shriveled-up raisin. It's not surprising that there's a whole trend of people doing elaborate skincare routines mid-flight, and why even flight attendants swear by their own self-care rituals at 30,000 feet. But while layering on sheet masks and slathering on creams and serums during your flight can help, what you do before takeoff matters just as much — especially if you're considering elaborate facials and treatments.

If you think getting an intensive skin treatment right before your flight is a genius idea, think again. Any treatment or procedure that leaves your skin feeling raw and vulnerable is asking for trouble. Airplane cabins are already drier than the Sahara, and exposing freshly exfoliated skin to that cold, recycled air could harm your complexion. "Avoid deep exfoliation, chemical peels, or aggressive extractions," Audrey Matney, New York City-based medical aesthetician, told Travel + Leisure. "These treatments compromise the skin barrier, exposing freshly exfoliated skin to the dry, bacteria-filled cabin air — a recipe for breakouts." In short, unless you want to land with a face full of irritation and clogged pores, save the intense treatments for after your trip.

If you still want a pre-flight glow-up, though, you may opt for something gentle and hydrating instead. A moisture-boosting facial can help, but make sure to schedule it before the day of your flight to give your skin time to recover. The goal here is simple, after all. You want to land looking as fresh as you did at boarding — not like a cautionary tale for bad pre-flight skincare decisions.