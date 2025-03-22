Morocco's Hypnotic, One-Of-A-Kind Dreamy 'Blue City' Is A Mountainside Sky-Hued Urban Wonderland
Throughout Morocco, you'll find ancient cities humming with life right beside vast deserts. From Agadir, a coastal city with delicious food, to the Dadès Gorge, referred to as "Morocco's Grand Canyon," the country offers plenty of reasons to make it onto a traveler's bucket list. But if these aren't convincing enough, one place that truly stands out is Chefchaouen — the famed "Blue City," where winding alleys, archways, and 15th-century buildings are all bathed in tones of blue. Located in the Rif Mountains in northern Morocco, Chefchaouen sits about an hour from the coast, offering an enchanting retreat from Morocco's bigger cities.
Chefchaouen — called Chaouen by locals — is more than just a pretty shade of blue. The town is home to a maze-like medina, a 15th-century kasbah (fortress), delicious North African cuisine, and even a small waterfall gushing just outside the city gates. Part of its mystique comes from its remoteness — there's no airport or railway station in or near the city. Travelers must first fly into Tangier or Fes. From Tangier, a 2.5-hour bus ride winds through the mountains to reach Chefchaouen, while the journey from Fes takes around four hours by bus. Once in town, taxis can take visitors to the medina, but you can get around most of the city by foot.
Chefchaouen's blue tones and bright charm
Originally a stop along trade routes, Chefchaouen became a fortress city in the mid-15th century. The Kasbah of Chefchaouen still stands at the heart of the old city, its high walls enclosing a mosque, gardens, fountains, and a handful of historic homes. For 60 Moroccan dirhams (about $6, as of this writing), visitors can enter the kasbah, where a small ethnographic museum offers insight into the city's past. Though English descriptions are scarce, climbing the museum's tower rewards visitors with incredible views of the sea of blue buildings below.
The town wasn't always this color; its buildings were originally white. According to the Chefchaouen city website, most theories hold that at least a part of the town was painted blue as early as the 15th century, and later by Jewish refugees fleeing Europe during World War II, as blue symbolized heaven. The rest of the city followed suit, whether to repel mosquitoes, attract tourists, or simply create a gentle aesthetic effect. Whatever the reason, the tradition stuck, and today, locals repaint their homes up to three times a year to maintain the town's dreamlike wash.
Visitors can explore most of the sights in a day or two, making it perfect for those taking a road trip or looking for a more relaxed getaway from Tangier, one of North Africa's most bustling cities. Beyond the medina's winding powder-blue alleyways, Chefchaouen offers several scenic spots worth visiting. The Grand Mosque, located in Outa el-Hammam square, is known for its unique octagonal minaret. For those willing to trek a short hike, the Spanish Mosque sits on a hilltop and offers some of the best views of Chefchaouen against the mountains. Another must-see is Ras El Ma waterfall, which tumbles from the mountains just outside the medina's northeastern gate.
Craft, culture, and the flavors of Chefchaouen
While Chefchaouen may be small, its culture is rich and layered, shaped by its Ghomara Berber roots, Arab influences, and Spanish colonial history. The Outa el-Hammam square is the city's vibrant main plaza, where locals and visitors alike gather under the shade of mulberry trees and sip outside of cafes. One of Chefchaouen's biggest draws is its markets and artisan shops, which showcase the region's deep-rooted craftsmanship. The city is particularly known for textiles, woven carpets, and leather goods, and shopping in the medina is a chance to bring home a handmade Moroccan treasure.
Travelers looking for a great lunch spot should check out Bilmos, a casual eatery in Outa el-Hammam square that serves Moroccan-Italian fusion dishes, including harira (a traditional Moroccan soup) and pizza. Another local highlight is Bab Ssour, serving Moroccan food in a warm environment lined with local textiles and a terrace. Make sure to try the mrouzia — a tagine made with oxtail and raisins — which Tripadvisor reviewer Dreamer26525672469 called one of the "top 10 best meals in my entire life." For those who want to pick up a taste of Morocco to take home, a visit to the town's bustling souk (market) is a must, held every Monday and Thursday.