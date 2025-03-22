Morocco's Hypnotic, One-Of-A-Kind Dreamy 'Blue City' Is A Mountainside Sky-Hued Urban Wonderland

Originally a stop along trade routes, Chefchaouen became a fortress city in the mid-15th century. The Kasbah of Chefchaouen still stands at the heart of the old city, its high walls enclosing a mosque, gardens, fountains, and a handful of historic homes. For 60 Moroccan dirhams (about $6, as of this writing), visitors can enter the kasbah, where a small ethnographic museum offers insight into the city's past. Though English descriptions are scarce, climbing the museum's tower rewards visitors with incredible views of the sea of blue buildings below.

The town wasn't always this color; its buildings were originally white. According to the Chefchaouen city website, most theories hold that at least a part of the town was painted blue as early as the 15th century, and later by Jewish refugees fleeing Europe during World War II, as blue symbolized heaven. The rest of the city followed suit, whether to repel mosquitoes, attract tourists, or simply create a gentle aesthetic effect. Whatever the reason, the tradition stuck, and today, locals repaint their homes up to three times a year to maintain the town's dreamlike wash.

Visitors can explore most of the sights in a day or two, making it perfect for those taking a road trip or looking for a more relaxed getaway from Tangier, one of North Africa's most bustling cities. Beyond the medina's winding powder-blue alleyways, Chefchaouen offers several scenic spots worth visiting. The Grand Mosque, located in Outa el-Hammam square, is known for its unique octagonal minaret. For those willing to trek a short hike, the Spanish Mosque sits on a hilltop and offers some of the best views of Chefchaouen against the mountains. Another must-see is Ras El Ma waterfall, which tumbles from the mountains just outside the medina's northeastern gate.