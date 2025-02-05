The 'Sweetest Place In Louisiana' Is An Under-The-Radar City With Antiques, Tasty Treats, And Boutiques
Typically, when planning a trip to Louisiana, travelers will focus on the big cities, like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, or Shreveport. However, the Pelican State is rich with history and culture everywhere you look, including in its small towns and rural areas. If you were to travel from New Orleans to Lafayette, you may pass through the small burg of Jeanerette. While this place may not look like much, it's a pristine, quiet town with a sweet history.
In fact, Jeanerette is locally known as Sugar City, aka "the sweetest place in Louisiana," thanks to its 200+ year history of sugar production. But you don't have to go to a sugar mill to get a taste of the sweet stuff. Instead, you can head to one of the oldest bakeries in the region, LeJeune's. At this historic bakery you can sample treats like French bread and ginger cakes that have been produced using the same recipes since 1884.
Much like the under-the-radar Louisiana byway to the north, Jeanerette is a hidden gem that is well worth a visit. Whether you spend the night at a rented Antebellum mansion or just take a day to enjoy the sights (and smells), this sweet town should definitely be on your road trip bucket list.
The origin of Jeanerette, Louisiana
Because it's such a small town, Jeanerette's history is mainly focused on one thing: sugar production. However, before the plantations sprung up, the area was claimed by the Spanish government. The land passed through several hands, but was finally united by a man named Nicholas Provost. Provost helped turn the town into a sugar powerhouse, cultivating the crop from the late 1700s until his death in 1816.
Despite Provost's efforts, the town's name was inspired by another man, John W. Jeanerette. Jeanerette arrived in 1820s, but grew to prominence after buying the Pine Grove Plantation in 1830. The name of the town came about as a result of Jeanerette opening a mail depository in his house and becoming postmaster for the town. This meant that all arriving mail was addressed "care of John W. Jeanerette." Eventually, the first part of the name was dropped, leaving just "Jeanerette."
Today, the best way to experience the town's history is by taking a tour of the Jeanerette Museum, where you can not only learn about the sugar cane industry in the area, but the local fauna as well. Also on display are antique cypress patterns, carefully crafted wooden models used by the Moresi Foundry in the late 19th century to cast gears and other parts used by local industries.
Planning a visit to Jeanerette
The best way to reach Jeanerette is to fly into the Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans (which is also one of the five best U.S. airports for food), then take U.S. Highway 90 west for almost two hours. Along the way, you'll drive by various small towns and bayous, giving you a scenic route that shows off the calm spirit of Louisiana.
Once you're in Jeanerette, you can stay at the Albania Mansion at the southern end of town. The mansion is available on Airbnb for around $2,500 per night. It's a bit expensive, but considering it contains nine bedrooms and can accommodate over 16 guests, it's perfect for the ultimate Louisiana getaway — if you have a large group of travel buddies. Alternatively, you can stay at the Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel in nearby Charenton for around $100 per night.
As far as things to do — beyond the museum and the bakery, — you can stop into the Jeanerette Main Street Mercantile for antiques and other assorted items. Jeanerette also makes a great home base to explore the surrounding area, including the city of Lafayette (an underrated Louisiana town with lots of Cajun culture) and the birthplace of Tabasco hot sauce on Avery Island, which is less than 30 minutes away.