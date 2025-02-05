The 'Sweetest Place In Louisiana' Is An Under-The-Radar City With Antiques, Tasty Treats, And Boutiques

Typically, when planning a trip to Louisiana, travelers will focus on the big cities, like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, or Shreveport. However, the Pelican State is rich with history and culture everywhere you look, including in its small towns and rural areas. If you were to travel from New Orleans to Lafayette, you may pass through the small burg of Jeanerette. While this place may not look like much, it's a pristine, quiet town with a sweet history.

In fact, Jeanerette is locally known as Sugar City, aka "the sweetest place in Louisiana," thanks to its 200+ year history of sugar production. But you don't have to go to a sugar mill to get a taste of the sweet stuff. Instead, you can head to one of the oldest bakeries in the region, LeJeune's. At this historic bakery you can sample treats like French bread and ginger cakes that have been produced using the same recipes since 1884.

Much like the under-the-radar Louisiana byway to the north, Jeanerette is a hidden gem that is well worth a visit. Whether you spend the night at a rented Antebellum mansion or just take a day to enjoy the sights (and smells), this sweet town should definitely be on your road trip bucket list.