One Of The Most Luxurious Accommodations In Scotland Is A Glorious 16th-Century Castle Brimming With History

Surrounded by ancient grasslands and untamed wildflowers atop a fortified hill in Scotland stands a 16th-century castle-turned-lavish hotel. Just 25 miles from Edinburgh, Fenton Tower is a time machine into the country's royal past, having once been a refuge for King James VI of Scotland during a rebellion. Built circa 1550 and restored in 1998, the medieval tower is today a 5-star private accommodation with in-house staff and resident chefs.

You can book it yourself — just think of Fenton Tower as your very own castle for the duration of your visit. The tower sleeps 13 guests in seven bedrooms, with additional rooms for eight more lodgers in the nearby self-catering Hillside Cottage and Fenton Lodge. Drivers can park their cars on the estate, and electric vehicle charging stations are also available. The castle features a cozy library, great hall, and large dining room to accommodate 32 diners, ideal for hosting intimate weddings, corporate events, and private functions. Marquees can also be assembled for events with a 300-person headcount. The historic hotel requires a two-night minimum stay upon booking, and prices start at £210 — around $270 — per person. The castle's luxurious ambience blends medieval grandeur with cottagecore aesthetics featuring all the necessary modern amenities, making it well worth the pricey rate.

For golfing enthusiasts, Muirfield Gate, North Berwick Golf Club, and Gullane Golf Club are located within a few miles of the property, or guests may choose to exercise their strokes on the hotel's private 20 acres. Fenton Tower also organizes shooting and fishing excursions for guests, complete with all the equipment needed for such activities. Hikers can enjoy The John Muir Way — 134 miles of rural trails from one end of Scotland's coast to the other — and horse lovers of all ages can avail of the local equestrian center offering horse riding along East Lothian's cliff shoreline.