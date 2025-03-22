One Of The Most Luxurious Accommodations In Scotland Is A Glorious 16th-Century Castle Brimming With History
Surrounded by ancient grasslands and untamed wildflowers atop a fortified hill in Scotland stands a 16th-century castle-turned-lavish hotel. Just 25 miles from Edinburgh, Fenton Tower is a time machine into the country's royal past, having once been a refuge for King James VI of Scotland during a rebellion. Built circa 1550 and restored in 1998, the medieval tower is today a 5-star private accommodation with in-house staff and resident chefs.
You can book it yourself — just think of Fenton Tower as your very own castle for the duration of your visit. The tower sleeps 13 guests in seven bedrooms, with additional rooms for eight more lodgers in the nearby self-catering Hillside Cottage and Fenton Lodge. Drivers can park their cars on the estate, and electric vehicle charging stations are also available. The castle features a cozy library, great hall, and large dining room to accommodate 32 diners, ideal for hosting intimate weddings, corporate events, and private functions. Marquees can also be assembled for events with a 300-person headcount. The historic hotel requires a two-night minimum stay upon booking, and prices start at £210 — around $270 — per person. The castle's luxurious ambience blends medieval grandeur with cottagecore aesthetics featuring all the necessary modern amenities, making it well worth the pricey rate.
For golfing enthusiasts, Muirfield Gate, North Berwick Golf Club, and Gullane Golf Club are located within a few miles of the property, or guests may choose to exercise their strokes on the hotel's private 20 acres. Fenton Tower also organizes shooting and fishing excursions for guests, complete with all the equipment needed for such activities. Hikers can enjoy The John Muir Way — 134 miles of rural trails from one end of Scotland's coast to the other — and horse lovers of all ages can avail of the local equestrian center offering horse riding along East Lothian's cliff shoreline.
A few miles north of Fenton Tower is the stunning beach town of North Berwick
Scotland's coastlines are decorated with stunning blue waters and soft sandy beaches, which you can find in one charming seaside town just 3 miles north of the historic Fenton Tower. Truly one of Scotland's most underrated destinations, North Berwick is dotted with pulchritudinous stone and brick Victorian architecture, adding historical character from street to street. The coastal borough is a perfect viewpoint for Scotland's Firth of Forth — the large estuary extending inward from the North Sea. On a clear day, visitors can even appreciate the nearby fishing villages of Pittenweem and St. Monans less than 15 miles across the water.
North Berwick is also home to many historical landmarks, such as Dirleton Castle, built in the 1200s, and Tantallon Castle, constructed in the 1300s, both destroyed by Oliver Cromwell's armies in the 1650s. These majestic ruins are open to the public with access to the interior rooms and surrounding gardens for £7.50, or just under $10, per person. Plenty of quaint bars and restaurants line the town's streets, such as The Ship Inn, The Puffin, and The Auld Hoose — even the names of these establishments ooze charm. Additionally, travelers visiting in August have the privilege of experiencing North Berwick's annual, award-winning Fringe by the Sea festival. This 10-day multi-arts fair celebrates music, books, film, and comedy, all while partnering with local businesses and vendors.
To enjoy a more bustling destination while lodging at Fenton Tower, the country's capital city, Edinburgh, is just a 40-minute car journey or an hour's train ride from the luxurious accommodation. Tourists can plan a day trip to Edinburgh's iconic castle, the spooky South Bridge Vaults, and the wildly popular "Harry Potter" tours.