This Giant Spring-Fed Pool In The Heart Of Austin Is An Affordable, Cherished Year-Round Swimming Spot
It's no secret that everything's bigger in Texas, and the state's swimming holes are certainly no exception. From Waco's claim to the longest lazy river in the world to the clear waters of the Hamilton Pool Preserve, located about 30 miles west of Austin, Texas boasts a pretty impressive array of splash-worthy waters. However, tucked away in the state's capital city is another turquoise-green colored gem deserving of a good swim: The Barton Springs Pool.
This stunning oasis is located in the heart of Zilker Metropolitan Park, a recreational area of more than 350 acres nestled on the outskirts of downtown Austin. What sets this pool apart from the Lone Star State's other swim zones is that it spans an impressive three acres. It's also fed entirely by underground natural springs connected to the Edwards Aquifer — a crucial water source that provides drinking water to nearly 2 million people and serves as a safe habitat for the endangered Barton Springs Salamander.
Featuring an average temperature of 68=70 degrees Fahrenheit, the Barton Springs Pool beckons visitors to take a refreshing dip any time of year. And the best part is this Austin attraction is remarkably affordable, with admission ranging between $2 and $9, at the time of writing. So, put on your swim trunks and get ready to make a splash.
Planning a swim day at Barton Springs Pool
With more than 2,800 reviews on Tripadvisor, Barton Springs Pool is a cherished year-round swimming spot for Austinites and visitors alike. "Wonderful views of nature and a real oasis in the downtown of Austin," one reviewer wrote. "This is a must-visit if in Austin," another shared.
The pool may look like a lavish resort, but you won't have to break the bank to visit. Admission as of the time of writing is free for infants under 1 and honorably discharged veterans. Children under 11 are $2 for residents and $4 for non-residents, and juniors up to the age of 17 just have to pay an extra $1. Adult admission is $5 for residents and $9 for non-residents, while seniors 62 and older pay $2 for residents and $5 for non-residents.
The swimming hole is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except on Thursdays when it's closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for cleaning. Lifeguards are only on duty from Fridays to Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., so anyone using the pool outside of those hours must swim at their own risk. The pool is also temporarily closed each spring for annual cleaning, which typically lasts only a couple of weeks. In 2025, the deep cleaning was scheduled from March 1 to March 14, with the pool reopening on March 15.
There's ample green space around the pool for those interested in lounging; however, food, alcohol, coolers, glass, portable speakers, and hard-playing toys, such as footballs and frisbees, are prohibited. Pets and smoking are also not allowed on the premises. Visitors can bring in outside water as long as it's stored in a re-sealable, plastic container.
Other things to do in Austin's Zilker Metropolitan Park
The Barton Springs Pool, which draws about 1 million visitors each year, is just one of Zilker Metropolitan Park's many attractions. Located within the channel of Barton Creek, just off the Colorado River, visitors can rent kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards from nearby vendors and explore the shimmering waters.
Stop by the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum, situated on the south end of the park, to marvel at the arts, or immerse yourself in the history of the surrounding natural area with a tour of the nearby Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center, located adjacent to the pool. The science museum, which offers free admission, is set to reopen in Spring 2025 after closing in February 2024 for renovations. Be sure to check out the 80-acre Austin Nature & Science Center, too.
The Zilker Botanical Garden is another must-see destination. It features an array of themed green spaces, such as the Taniguchi Japanese Garden and the Mabel Davis Rose Garden, making it deserving of a spot on the list of America's best botanical gardens.