This Giant Spring-Fed Pool In The Heart Of Austin Is An Affordable, Cherished Year-Round Swimming Spot

With more than 2,800 reviews on Tripadvisor, Barton Springs Pool is a cherished year-round swimming spot for Austinites and visitors alike. "Wonderful views of nature and a real oasis in the downtown of Austin," one reviewer wrote. "This is a must-visit if in Austin," another shared.

The pool may look like a lavish resort, but you won't have to break the bank to visit. Admission as of the time of writing is free for infants under 1 and honorably discharged veterans. Children under 11 are $2 for residents and $4 for non-residents, and juniors up to the age of 17 just have to pay an extra $1. Adult admission is $5 for residents and $9 for non-residents, while seniors 62 and older pay $2 for residents and $5 for non-residents.

The swimming hole is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except on Thursdays when it's closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for cleaning. Lifeguards are only on duty from Fridays to Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., so anyone using the pool outside of those hours must swim at their own risk. The pool is also temporarily closed each spring for annual cleaning, which typically lasts only a couple of weeks. In 2025, the deep cleaning was scheduled from March 1 to March 14, with the pool reopening on March 15.

There's ample green space around the pool for those interested in lounging; however, food, alcohol, coolers, glass, portable speakers, and hard-playing toys, such as footballs and frisbees, are prohibited. Pets and smoking are also not allowed on the premises. Visitors can bring in outside water as long as it's stored in a re-sealable, plastic container.