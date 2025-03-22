Antigua's Captivating Natural Bridge Promises One-Of-A-Kind Striking Ocean Beauty And Mystery
A beautiful Caribbean island floating far into the ocean 1,000 miles east of Jamaica, Antigua is circled by beaches – 365 to be exact. On the southwestern coast, white sand meets brilliant turquoise water at the breathtaking Valley Church Beach, and on the eastern side, Half Moon Beach is one of Antigua's best beaches. But there's more to see than just beaches. A half-hour drive north of Half Moon Beach will take you to a captivating natural bridge that demonstrates the power of nature.
A volcanic island, Antigua has dramatic stretches of rocky limestone coastline in addition to sugar sand beaches. At less than half a square mile, Devil's Bridge will probably be the smallest national park you will ever explore. Millions of years of waves beating against the rock have carved a curved bridge-like area in the ledge. Where sections nearby have eroded, powerful waves shoot up through open areas to create the effect of a whale's spouting blow hole. The Caribbean meets the Atlantic here, and there's no land to hold the ocean back — the closest eastern land mass is Senegal, 3,000 miles away.
This striking ocean beauty holds a mystery. Locals aren't sure why this natural arch is called Devil's Bridge, but there are some hypotheses. One legend has it that The Devil built the bridge to lure humans while others say that some enslaved people chose to end their lives by jumping into the dangerous surf in hopes of the ocean returning their bodies to Africa.
A scenic full day tour of Antigua
There are many ways to visit this striking natural feature. One option is a Scenic Full-Day Tour of Antigua available from Viator starting at $138.69 per person, which starts at Devil's Bridge and includes other island highlights and a delicious lunch. Perfect for first-time visitors, this six-hour tour has received 4.9 stars from 363 reviewers. User Agnieszka_G spoke about the quality of the tour, stating "This was a great tour – I had a chance to visit all the most important sites of the island, learned a lot about Antigua's history, and had delicious lunch with a view."
After Devil's Bridge, the tour takes visitors for a 30-minute stop at Dow's Hill Interpretation Centre for multimedia exhibitions that provide engaging historical context. Along the way, you'll also stop at the Shirley Heights Lookout military complex, an 18th-century signal station. Here you'll find one of the most spectacular viewpoints on the island, overlooking English Harbour with its yachts and sailboats bobbing in the deep blue bay.
You'll spend 45 minutes exploring Nelson's Dockyard, a lively area with a working marina, shops, hotels, beaches, and picturesque historic buildings. Pass rainforests and banana trees en route to the last stop, Darkwood Beach, where you'll take a dip in the clear azure water, walk on the soft white sand, and savor these moments in paradise. It's not part of the tour, but we'd recommend returning to hang out with stingrays at Stingray City, which is a family-friendly activity in clear, shallow water.
Tips for visiting Devil's Bridge in Antigua
Reviewers warn visitors to Devil's Bridge that it's dangerous to walk across, however tempting it might be. From being constantly wet, the rock is slippery. Even with great balance and sturdy shoes, it's impossible to predict the timing of a surf surge. Waves can completely cover Devil's Bridge and that force can knock anyone standing on it into the water. Once in the water, getting out would be nearly impossible. The rock ledge is mostly elevated from the water, so there are few if any places to pull yourself up, and waves would bash a person into the rocks or carry them out to sea. All this to say that Devil's Bridge is a spectacular place to see but keep your distance from the edge as there are no guard rails or lifeguards.
Past tour attendees also caution drivers that the road is bumpy, which may prove problematic for some tour-goers. Other reviews note that there's not a lot to do in the area, but some people combine it with a stop at Long Bay. Also, the Hammock Cove Resort and Spa and Verandah Resort and Spa are about a 10-minute walk away, so you might consider staying there or heading over for a drink or meal. For itinerary planning, Devil's Bridge is about a 40-minute drive from the capital of Saint John's and from V.C. Bird International Airport.