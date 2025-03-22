Antigua's Captivating Natural Bridge Promises One-Of-A-Kind Striking Ocean Beauty And Mystery

A beautiful Caribbean island floating far into the ocean 1,000 miles east of Jamaica, Antigua is circled by beaches – 365 to be exact. On the southwestern coast, white sand meets brilliant turquoise water at the breathtaking Valley Church Beach, and on the eastern side, Half Moon Beach is one of Antigua's best beaches. But there's more to see than just beaches. A half-hour drive north of Half Moon Beach will take you to a captivating natural bridge that demonstrates the power of nature.

A volcanic island, Antigua has dramatic stretches of rocky limestone coastline in addition to sugar sand beaches. At less than half a square mile, Devil's Bridge will probably be the smallest national park you will ever explore. Millions of years of waves beating against the rock have carved a curved bridge-like area in the ledge. Where sections nearby have eroded, powerful waves shoot up through open areas to create the effect of a whale's spouting blow hole. The Caribbean meets the Atlantic here, and there's no land to hold the ocean back — the closest eastern land mass is Senegal, 3,000 miles away.

This striking ocean beauty holds a mystery. Locals aren't sure why this natural arch is called Devil's Bridge, but there are some hypotheses. One legend has it that The Devil built the bridge to lure humans while others say that some enslaved people chose to end their lives by jumping into the dangerous surf in hopes of the ocean returning their bodies to Africa.