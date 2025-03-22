Wearing One Popular Type Of Footwear To See Greece's Antiquities Is Illegal And Can Earn You A Big Fine

Greece has thousands of years of history and some incredible ruins and antiquities to show for it. Getting a chance to walk around places like the Acropolis in Athens, the Epidaurus Theater, and Greece's other top ancient sites is like stepping back in time. Your feet actually get a chance to stand on the same stones as the ones our ancestors once did, making for an incredible experience. However, if your feet happen to be in one popular type of footwear, you may be banned from visiting these sites.

If you're planning a visit to Greece, you should probably leave your high heels at home. If not, you risk a fine of almost $1,000. The reason is that these shoes can cause damage to the sites. The heel could hit a crack and cause it to widen, or a sharp toe could break something. From a safety standpoint, that "something" could be your own ankle, in addition to the structures.

Believe it or not, high heels have been banned at some ancient Greek sites since 2009. Back then, Director of Greek Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities Eleni Korka told the Daily Mail, "Female visitors must wear shoes that do not wound the monuments. These monuments have a skin that suffers and people must realize that." The rule was set in addition to a ban on bringing food and drinks to these sites.