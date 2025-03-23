One Of Europe's Least-Crowded Beaches Is A Secluded Laid-Back Beauty In Underrated Albania

Europe's most beautiful beaches are popular for a reason, but during peak season, the massive crowds can make it difficult to unwind and enjoy your surroundings. Instead of contending with throngs of tourists in Ibiza and Mykonos, head to the idyllic beaches of Albania, an underrated European country offering a Mediterranean vacation without the crowds. Nestled along Albania's coastline on the Adriatic Sea is the lesser-known beach city of Durrës.

A ranking by the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air found that, of the 50 most popular beaches in Europe, the beach in Durrës, Albania, was the least overcrowded. It's one of the most popular beaches in Albania, but thanks to its vast size, there's always enough room for beachgoers to spread out comfortably. The golden sand stretches for over six miles, and the bustling beachfront promenade is lined with fabulous restaurants, shops, and hotels. Aside from its pristine, uncrowded coast, there is so much more that makes a visit to Durrës worthwhile.

Durrës is located just 40 minutes west of Albania's capital city of Tiranë, which has a reputation for being Europe's "funkiest" capital city. Traveling between the two cities is easy by car, taxi, or public transit. Its prime location near Albania's most iconic destinations makes it the perfect stopover, whether you're staying a few nights or passing through on a backpacking trip. Plus, Albania boasts Europe's cheapest costs of living, so you're less likely to stretch your budget compared to other European hot spots.