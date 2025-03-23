One Of Europe's Least-Crowded Beaches Is A Secluded Laid-Back Beauty In Underrated Albania
Europe's most beautiful beaches are popular for a reason, but during peak season, the massive crowds can make it difficult to unwind and enjoy your surroundings. Instead of contending with throngs of tourists in Ibiza and Mykonos, head to the idyllic beaches of Albania, an underrated European country offering a Mediterranean vacation without the crowds. Nestled along Albania's coastline on the Adriatic Sea is the lesser-known beach city of Durrës.
A ranking by the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air found that, of the 50 most popular beaches in Europe, the beach in Durrës, Albania, was the least overcrowded. It's one of the most popular beaches in Albania, but thanks to its vast size, there's always enough room for beachgoers to spread out comfortably. The golden sand stretches for over six miles, and the bustling beachfront promenade is lined with fabulous restaurants, shops, and hotels. Aside from its pristine, uncrowded coast, there is so much more that makes a visit to Durrës worthwhile.
Durrës is located just 40 minutes west of Albania's capital city of Tiranë, which has a reputation for being Europe's "funkiest" capital city. Traveling between the two cities is easy by car, taxi, or public transit. Its prime location near Albania's most iconic destinations makes it the perfect stopover, whether you're staying a few nights or passing through on a backpacking trip. Plus, Albania boasts Europe's cheapest costs of living, so you're less likely to stretch your budget compared to other European hot spots.
Discover the beachy historic city of Durrës
With its breathtaking landscapes and rich history, Durrës is among the most culturally significant port cities in the Balkans. It's also one of the oldest cities in the country, its roots tracing back to 7th century B.C. Not only does it have some of the best beaches in Albania, but it's also described by the Albanian National Tourism Agency as an "open-air museum" with fascinating ancient landmarks at every turn.
The most famous of these is the 15,000-seat Roman amphitheater of Emperor Hadrian built at the height of the Roman era in 100 A.D. Also worth visiting is the medieval fortress Durrës Castle, which was constructed during the Byzantine era. You don't have to be a history buff to appreciate the incredible artifacts on display at the city's Archaeological Museum, a trove of ancient one-of-a-kind treasures.
There's so much more to Durrës than its history — the city knows how to have a good time, too. Durrës hosts many festivals and events celebrating the nation's heritage, immersing visitors and locals in the vibrant culture of Albania. The city has an outstanding restaurant scene with a focus on Mediterranean and Albanian cuisine — we're talking fresh seafood and Greek flavors. What better way to end a day of sightseeing and laying on the beach than with a delicious meal overlooking the sea? After sundown, be sure to experience the city's bustling nightlife.
Easy must-do day trips from Durrës, Albania
From quick day trips to longer getaways, Durrës is surrounded by all kinds of must-visit destinations. Situated roughly 25 miles from Durrës, slightly north of Tiranë, is the picturesque village of Kruja. Perched at an elevation of nearly 2,000 feet, Kruja offers panoramic views as far as the eye can see. It has a famous castle that tells the story of Albania's heroic lord Skanderbeg, who led the resistance against the Ottoman Empire during the Middle Ages. The town is home to charming, historic architecture and a market with traditional Albanian goods, clothing, and antiques.
If you're after natural beauty, head to Divjakë-Karavasta National Park 40 miles south of Durrës. This vast, coastal national park is known for its biodiversity and array of varying landscapes. This park is especially favored among birdwatchers for its incredible array of feathered visitors. There are also several beaches within the park and surrounding restaurants serving up fresh seafood.
Delight all of your senses with a trip to the stunning city of Vlora 90 minutes south of Durrës on the Albanian Riviera. Here, you'll witness shimmering turquoise waters to rival even the most beautiful Greek islands against the backdrop of coastal mountains. Much like Durrës, Vlora offers the perfect fusion of ancient heritage and modern energy. Nowhere is this more evident than in Vlora's vibrant old town, where restored heritage buildings have been transformed into boutiques, cafes, bars, and restaurants. For a more upscale experience, hit the beachside boulevard and newly built marina along the coast.