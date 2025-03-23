The Cozy Indiana Destination Where Small-Town Hospitality Meets Retro Vibes And Welcoming Charm
From the wildly underrated beach town of Michigan City to its iconic sugar cream pie, there are many, many reasons to visit Indiana. If you want to escape the bustle of Indianapolis while also familiarizing yourself with some of that small-town Midwestern charm, then Danville is the perfect cozy getaway.
Just around a 20-mile drive from the Hoosier State capital, where you'll fly into the Indianapolis International Airport, Danville is a convenient option for those wanting to tour the non-metropolis side of Indiana. Standing right in the middle of Hendricks County, this town of about 11,000 combines retro glamour and Midwestern hospitality to provide a fun wholesome experience for any who happen to be passing through. From good eats to local historic sights, a day in Danville can make for a great family trip or a fantastic experience for a solo traveler exploring the many hidden gems and good vibes Indiana has to offer. As the official town motto says, Danville is "A great place to spend an hour or a lifetime."
Danville is home to two iconic retro establishments
As most people living in West Indiana would likely tell you, as soon as you arrive in Danville, you absolutely must head over to Mayberry Cafe. The restaurant sits on the main street in the downtown square, right across from the Hendricks County Courthouse. It's stunningly modeled after "The Andy Griffith Show," a TV favorite of Brad Born, who runs the establishment alongside his wife, Christine.
As she writes on the restaurant's website: "He always wanted to live in a place like Mayberry, and we've found the people in Danville are about as decent and loyal as you'd find in Mayberry." The couple first bought the location in 1989, and the restaurant has never stopped impressing customers, boasting stellar reviews on Google and Tripadvisor. Come for the country-fried steak and Aunt Bee's Sugar Cream Pie, but stay for all "The Andy Griffith Show" memorabilia.
Just across the street stands yet another stalwart Danville institution: the town's Historic Royal Theater, which is still going strong with $5 movie tickets. If the theater's vintage layout doesn't take you back in time, then those prices definitely will.
Here are some Danville places to consider visiting
Right past the square, a five-minute walk from Mayberry Cafe, visitors can head over to Danville's famous Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery and pick up some delicious pastries for the road (let's face it, you'll still probably be full from Mayberry) or maybe even one of their cakes and pies if you live nearby. Just before you leave Danville, consider stopping by Beasley's Orchard, a beautiful 250-acre farm with a history that goes back to the 1940s. Beasley's Orchard welcomes visitors to pick their own fruit and sign up for group tours. The farm especially loves to load up on seasonal events, so depending on when you go, there might even be a corn maze waiting to be explored.
If you stay too late in town and don't feel like getting back on the highway, you can stay at The Marmalade Sky, a two-story home in the center of Danville that will help you get a cozy night's sleep after splurging on sugar cream pies and $5 movie tickets.
Don't let an Indiana trip end with Indianapolis and Danville. The Hoosier State has so much to offer. Just around an hour's drive from Danville is Columbus, Indiana, a small city that's internationally renowned for its modern architecture. And if you're looking for something more natural, then there's Brookville, an underrated outdoorsy destination less than two hours away from Danville.