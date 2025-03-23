The Cozy Indiana Destination Where Small-Town Hospitality Meets Retro Vibes And Welcoming Charm

Right past the square, a five-minute walk from Mayberry Cafe, visitors can head over to Danville's famous Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery and pick up some delicious pastries for the road (let's face it, you'll still probably be full from Mayberry) or maybe even one of their cakes and pies if you live nearby. Just before you leave Danville, consider stopping by Beasley's Orchard, a beautiful 250-acre farm with a history that goes back to the 1940s. Beasley's Orchard welcomes visitors to pick their own fruit and sign up for group tours. The farm especially loves to load up on seasonal events, so depending on when you go, there might even be a corn maze waiting to be explored.

If you stay too late in town and don't feel like getting back on the highway, you can stay at The Marmalade Sky, a two-story home in the center of Danville that will help you get a cozy night's sleep after splurging on sugar cream pies and $5 movie tickets.

Don't let an Indiana trip end with Indianapolis and Danville. The Hoosier State has so much to offer. Just around an hour's drive from Danville is Columbus, Indiana, a small city that's internationally renowned for its modern architecture. And if you're looking for something more natural, then there's Brookville, an underrated outdoorsy destination less than two hours away from Danville.