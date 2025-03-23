Greece's Best-Kept Secret Is A Locally-Loved Region Nestled Between Untouched Majestic Mountains

Beyond its slopes, Pelion is home to some of the most underrated beaches in Greece. Agios Ioannis, Mylopotamos, Horefto, and Fakistra are standouts. The incredible beaches on this peninsula are surrounded by green slopes, with Mount Pelion towering dramatically in the distance. Agios Ioannis is one of the larger beaches in Pelion and offers plenty of space and tranquility. You'll find lounge chairs on the beach, and the waters here are crystal clear for those who want to go snorkeling. Those interested in water sports can rent a kayak to Fakistra Beach from Ntamouhari Port.

Beyond these beautiful beaches are some great places for a hike. Trekking in Pelion is best done during the spring or autumn months when the sun is less aggressive. If you're lucky enough to visit Pelion in spring, hiking will be extra scenic with the apple orchards in bloom. Pelion is well equipped with multiple hiking routes, including ones that focus on coastal pathways or others that snake through its villages. The 40-minute-long Centaurs' Trail is one of the easiest and most enjoyable routes. Ancient legend says it was often walked by the centaurs who were thought to live in Pelion's hills.

Pelion's ancient past is honored in its many cultural institutions, including the Museum of Folk Art, which is housed in a rustic mansion above the central square of Makrinitska, and the Byzantine Art and Culture Museum, which is filled with some of the peninsula's most fascinating religious and folk artifacts. With all this and much more on offer, Pelion is undoubtedly the country's best-kept secret, one of Greece's top destinations visitors cannot afford to skip on their next trip to this ancient, historical land.