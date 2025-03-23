Greece's Best-Kept Secret Is A Locally-Loved Region Nestled Between Untouched Majestic Mountains
Between Greece's iconic, museum-filled capital, Athens, and Thessaloniki, its heavily underrated, second-largest city, lies Mount Pelion, a mountainous region on the Magnesia peninsula of southeastern Thessaly that is relatively unknown to foreigners but beloved by the locals. With incredible landscapes full of spectacular natural sites, Mount Pelion is a much-frequented holiday spot for Greeks who seek to escape peak tourist months in their cities or those looking for a quiet retreat. This dramatic mountain range boasts high slopes and olive groves along with lush forests. With views of the Pagasitikos Gulf from Pelion, this natural paradise is abundant with traditional villages and stunning beaches. Plus, with relatively unknown ski slopes, holidaying at Pelion is excellent all year round.
Pelion's ancient roots can be felt around every corner. Greek mythology states that Pelion was the home of the centaurs, while the Argonauts' legendary ship was made from wood from its forests. Pelion was also said to be the battleground of giants. This mythological legacy means the region is full of magic and mystery, which can be felt in its charming, fairytale streets and forests. Historically, many cultures and civilizations have left their mark on the Pelion peninsula, with traces of Macedonians, Thracians, Romans, Byzantines, Slavs, and Turks evident on the land and culture. Rich in history and tradition, with wild, abundant nature, Pelion is the perfect place to go to feel closer to the ancient gods.
Pelion's slopes are the heart of Greek ski culture
Mount Pelion and the surrounding landscape of Pelion are accessible via a nearly five-hour drive from Athens International Airport or a four-hour drive from Thessaloniki Airport Makedonia. However, Volos-Nea Anchialos National Airport in the city of Volos grants the easiest access to this area, just a 35-minute drive away. Entering Pelion by car is a beautiful experience, with small towns full of cobblestone alleys and houses with traditional stone roofs welcoming you along the ride.
Pelion's many beautiful villages are all different, but it's important to know where to stay during each season. Choose Makrinitsa, Portaria, Miles, Vizitsa, Tsagarada, or Chania in the winter, as these villages offer nearby access to the Pelion Ski Center. During the summer months, opt for Pelion, Agios Ioannis, Horefto, Platanias, and Milina, which are closer to the Pelion region's stunning beaches.
Greece's skiing culture isn't particularly famous in Europe, but Pelion's slopes are a great place to visit for anyone who wants to branch out from France or Switzerland's classic slopes. Pelion Ski Center is nestled in an area of heavily forested mountains that sees a lot of snow in the winter months. It's been in operation since 1967 and offers five ski tracks expanding over 9 miles. Snow sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, including snowboarders and night ski lovers, will find something to enjoy here.
Incredible beaches, hikes, and ancient history
Beyond its slopes, Pelion is home to some of the most underrated beaches in Greece. Agios Ioannis, Mylopotamos, Horefto, and Fakistra are standouts. The incredible beaches on this peninsula are surrounded by green slopes, with Mount Pelion towering dramatically in the distance. Agios Ioannis is one of the larger beaches in Pelion and offers plenty of space and tranquility. You'll find lounge chairs on the beach, and the waters here are crystal clear for those who want to go snorkeling. Those interested in water sports can rent a kayak to Fakistra Beach from Ntamouhari Port.
Beyond these beautiful beaches are some great places for a hike. Trekking in Pelion is best done during the spring or autumn months when the sun is less aggressive. If you're lucky enough to visit Pelion in spring, hiking will be extra scenic with the apple orchards in bloom. Pelion is well equipped with multiple hiking routes, including ones that focus on coastal pathways or others that snake through its villages. The 40-minute-long Centaurs' Trail is one of the easiest and most enjoyable routes. Ancient legend says it was often walked by the centaurs who were thought to live in Pelion's hills.
Pelion's ancient past is honored in its many cultural institutions, including the Museum of Folk Art, which is housed in a rustic mansion above the central square of Makrinitska, and the Byzantine Art and Culture Museum, which is filled with some of the peninsula's most fascinating religious and folk artifacts. With all this and much more on offer, Pelion is undoubtedly the country's best-kept secret, one of Greece's top destinations visitors cannot afford to skip on their next trip to this ancient, historical land.