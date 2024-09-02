Experience A Quintessential Greek Getaway At Greece's Underrated, Second-Largest City
Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in Greece, can certainly be considered an underrated vacation destination. Yet the seaside city has everything a traveler could want from a quintessential Greek vacation: Sampling fabulous food and fine wines, uncovering the country's fascinating ancient history, and soaking up sunshine at pristine sandy beaches. Located on the Grecian mainland along the east coast, Thessaloniki is also the gateway to some incredible Blue Flag beaches, revered for their quality, cleanliness, and safety. This destination certainly deserves recognition among Greece's best cities, and its lesser-visited status makes it the ideal vacation choice, particularly for budget conscious travelers, as it is a university city with lower prices catering to students.
The city's international airport is located 8 miles from its center and connects many central European destinations, including Athens, which is just a 55-minute flight. Alternatively, a high-speed train can get you to Thessaloniki from Athens in just under 4 hours for 45 euros. Summer is considered the peak tourist season here, and for good reason, as average temperatures reach 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Visiting during the shoulder seasons, like spring (March to May) or autumn (September to November), means cooler but still pleasant temperatures to explore the city in all its vibrancy.
Visit Thessaloniki's wineries and sample authentic Greek cuisine
Did you know that Thessaloniki was the first city in Greece to be celebrated as part of a UNESCO's Creative Cities of Gastronomy? According to UNESCO, "The local gastronomy has evolved over the centuries since the area has always been a crossroad of different cultures. The authentic flavors take off thanks to the fresh ingredients from the fertile land and rich sea, all locally sourced and in season, blessed by a Mediterranean climate. The world-famous Greek olive oil, dairy products such as feta and yogurt, as well as quality fresh ingredients, can be found in the city."
One of the most popular foods originating from Thessaloniki is bougatsa, a flaky filo pastry sweet treat. Bougiourdi, a baked fish made with feta, tomato, fresh herbs, and olive oil, is another must-try. Hearty, flavorful meatballs served in a rich tomato sauce, soutzoukakia epitomizes the multicultural influences that Thessaloniki has absorbed throughout its history. Discover Greece offers food and wine tours starting from 85 euros for those seeking to sample some of the incredible gastronomical delights this special region offers. Meanwhile, the Walking Open Market Food Tour, which starts at $51.20, will give you a comprehensive guide on the best local foodie spots in the city.
Discover some of Greece's best ancient sites and beaches in Thessaloniki
Some of Greece's best ancient sites are not in Athens, contrary to popular belief. Thessaloniki allows visitors to immerse themselves in the relics and remains from the country's Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman past, while a UNESCO World Heritage accredited Vergina archaeological site showcases the tomb of Philip II, father of Alexander the Great. The most prominent archaeological site on nearby Mount Olympus is Dion, which features impeccably preserved castles, theaters, and artifacts. History buffs will be fascinated by Pella, where you can wander through standing columns and view intricate mosaics. Booking a guided tour with Aktis Guide will allow you to visit multiple sites in one day, which may be particularly helpful for those short on time in Greece.
This country has no shortage of islands to visit during the summer; however, these can become crowded, especially during the summer months. Take a break from exploring the city and holiday like a local at the stunning Halkidiki region, known for its Blue Flag beaches and picturesque coves. Halkidiki is 42 miles away from Thessaloniki and can easily be reached by car (taxi or rental, depending on personal preference) in less than 2 hours. Nea Potidea is equally noteworthy, with golden sands, clear water, and a picturesque harbor nearby. The town of Polychrono also boasts a fantastic beach ideal for snorkeling, a promenade and tavernas for sampling some authentic Greek food.