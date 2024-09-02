Experience A Quintessential Greek Getaway At Greece's Underrated, Second-Largest City

Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in Greece, can certainly be considered an underrated vacation destination. Yet the seaside city has everything a traveler could want from a quintessential Greek vacation: Sampling fabulous food and fine wines, uncovering the country's fascinating ancient history, and soaking up sunshine at pristine sandy beaches. Located on the Grecian mainland along the east coast, Thessaloniki is also the gateway to some incredible Blue Flag beaches, revered for their quality, cleanliness, and safety. This destination certainly deserves recognition among Greece's best cities, and its lesser-visited status makes it the ideal vacation choice, particularly for budget conscious travelers, as it is a university city with lower prices catering to students.

The city's international airport is located 8 miles from its center and connects many central European destinations, including Athens, which is just a 55-minute flight. Alternatively, a high-speed train can get you to Thessaloniki from Athens in just under 4 hours for 45 euros. Summer is considered the peak tourist season here, and for good reason, as average temperatures reach 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Visiting during the shoulder seasons, like spring (March to May) or autumn (September to November), means cooler but still pleasant temperatures to explore the city in all its vibrancy.