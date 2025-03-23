A Gorgeous Illinois Destination Boasts Soft Sandy Beaches, Vibrant Blue Waters, And Waterpark Amenities
As you travel from Illinois to Wisconsin on Route 51 along the scenic Rock River, you will go through the town of South Beloit, Illinois just before you cross the border into Wisconsin. While South Beloit is famous for its cute downtown and shops, what many people don't realize is that this city also has the beautiful sight that is Pearl Lake. In a part of the upper Midwest often filled with rolling hills and fields of corn and beans, this lake oasis stands out from the surrounding landscape. Pearl Lake is also a great escape from the inevitable tourist traps of Chicago, which is about 90 miles to the southeast. With recent expansions to both the beach and campgrounds for guests, Pearl Lake is continuously evolving as a summertime getaway for families and seasonal residents from all over.
The lake itself is a spring-fed 50-acre waterbody with all kinds of amenities and fun. This crystal-clear blue lagoon is ringed by a huge sandy beach and has a floating obstacle course complete with slides just off the sandy shore as well as a variety of water sports and games for any age. Below the surface of the water is a highly unusual collection of sunken objects that bring in divers from all over for training and practice. In fact, the clear waters and visibility of Pearl Lake has caused it to be considered one of the best diving locations in the Midwest. But, however you choose to see Pearl Lake, it's unquestionably a unique respite and perfect summer family destination.
This lake destination has some surprises at the bottom
Before the lake was filled with spring water, Pearl Lake was once a quarry composed of rocks and sand that were shipped out on a now-nonexistent railroad. The Witte family were the original owners that developed the lake from a quarry to the beautiful lagoon and beach that now exist today. Although, it was recently purchased and renovated by Lance Beatch before reopening to the public in 2023. Now, this popular location for summer trailer camping is home to over 300 RV sites and an idyllic lake life in the Illinois and Wisconsin border region. The lake sits on 207 acres of forests giving visitors a calming sense of isolation and relaxation.
As for what sits below the surface of the 85-foot-deep lake, the answer is a mixed bag of vehicles, relics, and objects that were all put there for diving purposes. Pearl Lake is commonly used as a dive training facility by a variety of organizations in the area, and this was due in part to the original owner, Mike Witte, who was a scuba diver himself and sought to bring divers and underwater adventurers to his property. As a result, he rounded up whatever he could to sink at the bottom of Pearl Lake to make the experience more interesting. Training teams that flock to comb the bottom of the lake today will find sunken boats, a small airplane, a bus, and even a seated skeleton next to a grill.
Everything to know before visiting Pearl Lake
Residents with RV and trailer lots have access to the grounds and lake seasonally from May to October, and the Pearl Lake website updates their opening and closing dates based on weather conditions. For visitors looking to spend a day at Pearl Lake, the grounds allow public access to the beach seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in season for an admission fee of around $20. The eastern side of the beach is ideal for launching a kayak, canoe, or any non-motorized boat for fishing and exploring. Kids will love the shallow end of the lagoon and the floating water park, which features various slides, jumps, and docks and is a small taste of the waterpark capital of the world just to the north. Furthermore, the crystal clear waters are perfect for swimming and the view of the soft white sand against the emerald lagoon rivals the beauty of Lake Michigan's shores in the foodie city of Kenosha.
A renovated bridge connects to the other side of the beach, where there's spots on the sand for everyone to spread out and relax plus benches and picnic areas for groups to set up for the day. Pro tip: Pearl Lake regularly features live music and DJs atop the clubhouse, and the best views of the stage and beach are across the bridge. This side of the beach connects to a mile-long trail that encircles the lake and will eventually be the site of additional lakeside cottages. Visitors are allowed to bring their own coolers, plus there are alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase in the clubhouse. Add in a variety of food trucks serving lakeside treats daily, and it's easy to enjoy a single day or an entire summer relaxing at Pearl Lake.