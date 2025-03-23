A Gorgeous Illinois Destination Boasts Soft Sandy Beaches, Vibrant Blue Waters, And Waterpark Amenities

As you travel from Illinois to Wisconsin on Route 51 along the scenic Rock River, you will go through the town of South Beloit, Illinois just before you cross the border into Wisconsin. While South Beloit is famous for its cute downtown and shops, what many people don't realize is that this city also has the beautiful sight that is Pearl Lake. In a part of the upper Midwest often filled with rolling hills and fields of corn and beans, this lake oasis stands out from the surrounding landscape. Pearl Lake is also a great escape from the inevitable tourist traps of Chicago, which is about 90 miles to the southeast. With recent expansions to both the beach and campgrounds for guests, Pearl Lake is continuously evolving as a summertime getaway for families and seasonal residents from all over.

The lake itself is a spring-fed 50-acre waterbody with all kinds of amenities and fun. This crystal-clear blue lagoon is ringed by a huge sandy beach and has a floating obstacle course complete with slides just off the sandy shore as well as a variety of water sports and games for any age. Below the surface of the water is a highly unusual collection of sunken objects that bring in divers from all over for training and practice. In fact, the clear waters and visibility of Pearl Lake has caused it to be considered one of the best diving locations in the Midwest. But, however you choose to see Pearl Lake, it's unquestionably a unique respite and perfect summer family destination.