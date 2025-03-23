A Friendly Kentucky City Near Louisville Offers Lovely Boutiques, An Artsy Downtown, And Railroad History

If you're visiting La Grange, the most exciting thing you can do is watch a freight train roll down Main Street. Train schedules can vary, but it's not unusual for trains to pass through La Grange 11 times each day. One of the best ways to experience these events is by heading over to the La Grange Train Observation Tower at the corner of Main Street and South Cedar Avenue. From this platform, you'll have an elevated view that's perfect for snapping photos as trains roll through town.

The tower is also right next to the popular Main Street Bourbon and Ale House, so feel free to pop in if you work up an appetite. There's no online schedule to let you know when a train will appear, so don't be surprised if you have to linger around for more than an hour. It's worth the wait, however, as this remains one of the only places in the world where you'll find a train passing through an active downtown.

The La Grange Railroad Museum and Learning Center is also just a few steps away from the observation tower. Housing artifacts highlighting over a century of railroad history, a working replica of an early steam locomotive, and even a gorgeous 1929 American Car & Foundry dining car, it's an excellent complement to your train-viewing activities. Looking for even more train history in Kentucky? Head south to a haunted railroad trestle just east of Louisville.