A Friendly Kentucky City Near Louisville Offers Lovely Boutiques, An Artsy Downtown, And Railroad History
Kentucky might be best known for horse racing and bourbon, but this laidback state is also home to some fascinating railroad history. Nowhere is this more evident than La Grange — a tiny town just 30 minutes northeast of Louisville. It's here you'll find the lovely La Grange Railroad Museum and Learning Center, giving you an in-depth look at how the rail industry shaped the state of Kentucky. Better yet, La Grange is one of the few places in the world (and the only place left in America) with street-running train tracks, allowing you to watch as a freight train passes directly through the heart of downtown.
Train enthusiasts will find La Grange to be a truly unique destination in Kentucky, but there's more to this charming town than locomotives. When downtown isn't consumed by freight trains, it's an artsy destination filled with boutiques, restaurants, and plenty of other amenities to keep the whole family entertained. Its proximity to Louisville makes it an excellent weekend escape from the city — and it's also about an hour away from a picturesque town known as the bourbon capital of the world. If you're seeking an epic week in Kentucky, consider visiting all three spots to see the best the state has to offer.
Watch a train roll through downtown La Grange
If you're visiting La Grange, the most exciting thing you can do is watch a freight train roll down Main Street. Train schedules can vary, but it's not unusual for trains to pass through La Grange 11 times each day. One of the best ways to experience these events is by heading over to the La Grange Train Observation Tower at the corner of Main Street and South Cedar Avenue. From this platform, you'll have an elevated view that's perfect for snapping photos as trains roll through town.
The tower is also right next to the popular Main Street Bourbon and Ale House, so feel free to pop in if you work up an appetite. There's no online schedule to let you know when a train will appear, so don't be surprised if you have to linger around for more than an hour. It's worth the wait, however, as this remains one of the only places in the world where you'll find a train passing through an active downtown.
The La Grange Railroad Museum and Learning Center is also just a few steps away from the observation tower. Housing artifacts highlighting over a century of railroad history, a working replica of an early steam locomotive, and even a gorgeous 1929 American Car & Foundry dining car, it's an excellent complement to your train-viewing activities. Looking for even more train history in Kentucky? Head south to a haunted railroad trestle just east of Louisville.
Beyond the railroad in La Grange
While the railroad through Main Street is the big attraction of La Grange, there's also a lot more to discover in the town. Downtown itself is overflowing with charm, thanks to historic buildings that now house a variety of boutique stores, gift shops, and restaurants. While you're waiting for a train to arrive, consider popping into Mainly Creative to grab a souvenir, Rainy Day Resale to find an eclectic mix of treasures, and Gallery 104 to view wonderful creations from local artists.
Traveling with kids? Head over to Springs Park towards the west end of Main Street. It's still close enough to the tracks for you to see when a locomotive is rolling by, and its playground and splash pad are the perfect way to entertain young ones who might be growing restless from all the standing around. The Oldham County History Center is also nearby. Featuring three historic buildings, walking tours, and programs for kids, it's another excellent way to spend time in La Grange.
You could even consider venturing east to a secret tunnel serving as the gateway to the Red River Gorge. It's a bit of a drive at two hours away, but this spot treats you to not just more train history but also hiking trails and the serene beauty of Torrent Falls. Along with train history and natural beauty, you'll find the Gladie Visitor Center filled with unique information about the area.