A Haunted Railroad Trestle In Kentucky Has A Thrilling Tale Of Folklore And Eerie Legend

Kentucky is home to popular attractions like picturesque towns along the Bourbon Trail and natural phenomena like the Mammoth Cave and Daniel Boone National Forest. However, the Bluegrass State also has its notorieties, like the infamous Kentucky Kingdom, one of America's most dangerous amusement parks, and the ominous Twisted Tree in Louisville, where the local witch coven gathered in the 19th century. Adding to this list is a rusty trestle in the unassuming greenery of the Parklands of Floyds Fork in Fisherville, where an alleged monster lurks and lures people to their deaths.

An ancient bridge, located 20 miles east of Louisville, appears out of commission, yet it has attracted young people to cross the elevated railroad track or scale up the trestle in search of the mystical "Pope Lick Monster." This reckless behavior is known as "legend tripping," a practice of exploring a site believed to be haunted or mystical and interacting with the folklore by reenacting the story, spooking their friends, or making graffiti. However, while the 90-foot-tall, 772-foot-long trestle was initially constructed in the late 19th century, it is still an active railroad track managed by Norfolk Southern Railway, which operates freight trains over the bridge multiple times daily.

After tragic incidents in which young people were hit by a train or plunged to their deaths, Norfolk Southern Railway has tried to stop legend trippers from accessing the bridge by putting up fencing and "danger" and "no trespassing" signs. Alas, this has been to no avail, as people still risk their lives by committing a federal offense to seek out the legendary Pope Lick Monster.