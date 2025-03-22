The Charming, Tiny, And Wildly Underrated Minnesota Community Called The World's Restaurant Capital

Sometimes, you plan a vacation so you can explore world-class attractions, natural wonders, or unique cultural elements. In other cases, you may want to visit a spot because of its culinary delights. For example, New York may be on your radar so you can experience some of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the city. While you might not think of Northern Minnesota as a gastronomical hotbed, it's actually home to the "restaurant capital of the world," aka the tiny hamlet of Dorset.

At first, you might assume that such a bold claim would mean that the city has numerous world-class restaurants that are worth a visit in and of themselves. However, the title is both technically accurate and slightly misleading. Dorset's population is only about 20 people, but it has four restaurants and an ice cream parlor. So, the town has the most restaurants per capita of any other place in the world, hence the honor of being the "restaurant capital."

So, if you're looking for a fun, unique, and delicious vacation option, Dorset should be on your travel list. Let's pack a bib and see what all the fuss is about.