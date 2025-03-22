The Charming, Tiny, And Wildly Underrated Minnesota Community Called The World's Restaurant Capital
Sometimes, you plan a vacation so you can explore world-class attractions, natural wonders, or unique cultural elements. In other cases, you may want to visit a spot because of its culinary delights. For example, New York may be on your radar so you can experience some of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the city. While you might not think of Northern Minnesota as a gastronomical hotbed, it's actually home to the "restaurant capital of the world," aka the tiny hamlet of Dorset.
At first, you might assume that such a bold claim would mean that the city has numerous world-class restaurants that are worth a visit in and of themselves. However, the title is both technically accurate and slightly misleading. Dorset's population is only about 20 people, but it has four restaurants and an ice cream parlor. So, the town has the most restaurants per capita of any other place in the world, hence the honor of being the "restaurant capital."
So, if you're looking for a fun, unique, and delicious vacation option, Dorset should be on your travel list. Let's pack a bib and see what all the fuss is about.
The eateries of Dorset, the 'restaurant capital of the world'
Looking at the map, you'd be forgiven for assuming Dorset was more of a "pass-through town." Unlike other small Minnesota towns like Bemidji, or the first city on the Mississippi River, Dorset isn't by anything particularly notable, like a river, a lake, or a state park. Since the 1920s, the town has tried to put itself on the map with various titles, but it wasn't until 1987 and the first annual Taste of Dorset that it earned the designation of "restaurant capital."
But because there are only four restaurants in town, you can experience them all during a weekend visit. Be mindful of when you stop by, though. Half the restaurants close for winter. The first seasonal joint is the Dorset House Family Restaurant, which serves home-cooked food just like your mother (or grandmother) used to make. Next door is Companeros Mexican Restaurant, another seasonal favorite serving up all the classics like tacos, burritos, and enchiladas.
Across the street, you can indulge in craft burgers, salads, and wings at 218 Venture Bar and Eatery. This is also a great place to hang out and grab a pint of beer with friends or your travel partners. Finally, there is the Dorset General Store, which is the only grocery store in town. It's also home to Lla Pasta Eatery, where you can get pasta and other Italian dishes in a very casual setting. Then, if you want to get dessert, you can head over to Heartland Trailside RV Park, which has an ice cream stand and a mini golf course.
Planning your gourmet trip to Dorset
Because Dorset is so far off the beaten path, the best way to reach it is to fly into America's most bikeable city, Minneapolis. After driving for over three hours, you'll arrive in town. The only hotel in Dorset is the Heartland Trail Bed and Breakfast. Alternatively, you can stay at a nearby lakeside resort, such as Walters, Knotty Pines, or Belle Shores.
The best time to visit the town is during the Taste of Dorset Festival, which happens annually in late summer. Restaurateurs and vendors from all over the state gather in this small hub, drawing in travelers from all over Minnesota. The event is free and includes live music and family-friendly activities.
Beyond food, the Taste of Dorset is also when the town holds its mayoral election. In 2023, a three-year-old boy was elected. For the election, residents pay $1 to put their name in the running. The current mayor draws a name, and that person will take over for the next year. While you have to live in Dorset to be considered, it's still a fun process to witness, especially while munching on spaghetti balls or broasted chicken.