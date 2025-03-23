Canada's Scenic Fjord Route Is A Road Trip Through Quirky Towns Perched On Dramatic Coastal Cliffs
When picturing fjordlands, your mind might wander to the wild Norwegian coastline, wind-beaten passengers cruising Patagonia's breathtaking fjords, or the mesmerizing isles of southern New Zealand, but there is an alternative closer to home. Canada's Saguenay Fjord is the only navigable one in North America, and you can traverse the 62-mile-long crag on a scenic road trip north of Quebec City. Snaking through the dense pine forests and waters of Saguenay Fjord National Park, the Route du Fjord (or Fjord Route) is a dedicated path that crosses both sides of the park's eponymous inlet. Follow the 145-mile trail to skirt the edges of the Saguenay Fjord, dip into charming villages, and spy rare marine animals thriving in the unique ecosystem.
The route begins in Baie-Sainte-Catherine, 2.5 hours away from the well-connected airport in Quebec City or just over five hours from Montreal. If you're traveling in the summer months, you can unleash your inner outdoor adventurer and immerse yourself in the wild by staying in some of the many campsites found within the national park. If you're venturing in colder months or just want to have a real bed to rest in after a long day of exploring, plan to finish each day in the small villages that surround the fjord, like Sainte-Rose-du Nord. You can find quaint stays in the shoreside towns or quiet, lakeside chalets.
Immerse yourself in the beauty of Saguenay Fjord
Meandering between the towering massifs and the jade green conifers that shade the road trip route, you'll be itching to venture further into the untamed wilderness that surrounds the Saguenay Fjord. Set out below the wooded ridges that flank the water on a boat or kayak, or take to the national park's marked trails. To get the most out of your trip, travel during the summer, late spring, or early fall when all of the area's activities are open for action.
You can see balsam thickets and bankside ridges reflected in the calm waters alongside the Saguenay Fjord, though the water is occasionally disturbed by a curious seal. Dip your paddle in the water's cerulean surface by taking a morning kayak excursion from the marina at L'Anse-Saint-Jean. Or, you can truly embrace your wild side and take a multi-day paddling expedition to the fjord's secluded shores, potentially passing by cresting belugas. You can also explore Saguenay Fjord without exerting any effort at all on a seasonal cruise.
The Fjord Route doesn't just skim the borders of the Saguenay River. Head through the Saguenay Fjord National Park for incredible forest views. Drivers should plan a drive-by visit to the lookout point at Sentier de L'anse-de-Tabatière, while hikers can access even better vistas with a bit of extra effort. Take the steep Notre Dame du Saguenay Statue Trail, a 4.5-mile route starting near the Rivière-Éternité, offering panoramic views over the glacier-carved valley.
Visit some of Canada's most beautiful villages on Quebec's Fjord Route
Canada's incomparable landscapes offer some of the world's most scenic road trip destinations, and Quebec's Fjord Route is an epic undertaking. You'll be able to intersperse intrepid kayak excursions and mountainous hikes while hopping from village to village, where you can rest comfortably by the waterside and enjoy quaint, rural quirks in some of the most beautiful small towns in the entire province. The two best-known settlements sit on opposing banks of the Saguenay Fjord: Sainte-Rose-du-Nord on the northern shore and L'Anse-Saint-Jean to the south.
Stopping in the quaint L'Anse-Saint-Jean village, you might be surprised to hear about its place in the history books. It seems like an unassuming, bucolic idyll of white riverside homes, grazing cattle, and mom-and-pop bakeries. However, for a very short spell, it was a hotbed of tongue-in-cheek revolution — in 1997, the locals declared they were bringing monarchism back to the Americas. Though the first and last divine ruler of the Kingdom of L'Anse Saint Jean has since abdicated his crown, visitors still enjoy the fun historical quirk of the quaint fjord-side town.
Sainte-Rose-du-Nord hasn't gone to quite the same lengths to distinguish itself from its countrymen, but it doesn't need to, as travelers following the Fjord Route will find themselves lingering here anyway. Tucked away from the main highway and surrounded on all sides by thick forests and the waters of the Saguenay Fjord, the peaceful village is the perfect base for visitors planning adventurous excursions.