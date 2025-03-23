Canada's Scenic Fjord Route Is A Road Trip Through Quirky Towns Perched On Dramatic Coastal Cliffs

When picturing fjordlands, your mind might wander to the wild Norwegian coastline, wind-beaten passengers cruising Patagonia's breathtaking fjords, or the mesmerizing isles of southern New Zealand, but there is an alternative closer to home. Canada's Saguenay Fjord is the only navigable one in North America, and you can traverse the 62-mile-long crag on a scenic road trip north of Quebec City. Snaking through the dense pine forests and waters of Saguenay Fjord National Park, the Route du Fjord (or Fjord Route) is a dedicated path that crosses both sides of the park's eponymous inlet. Follow the 145-mile trail to skirt the edges of the Saguenay Fjord, dip into charming villages, and spy rare marine animals thriving in the unique ecosystem.

The route begins in Baie-Sainte-Catherine, 2.5 hours away from the well-connected airport in Quebec City or just over five hours from Montreal. If you're traveling in the summer months, you can unleash your inner outdoor adventurer and immerse yourself in the wild by staying in some of the many campsites found within the national park. If you're venturing in colder months or just want to have a real bed to rest in after a long day of exploring, plan to finish each day in the small villages that surround the fjord, like Sainte-Rose-du Nord. You can find quaint stays in the shoreside towns or quiet, lakeside chalets.