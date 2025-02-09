The Secret Affordable 'Floating Hostel' For Cruising Patagonia's Breathtaking Fjords

Gliding through the fjords of southern Chile, the slow route through Patagonia carries ferry passengers through protected stretches of South America's glacial archipelagos. Traversing small channels slinking low below the Patagonian peaks, a multi-day ferry journey aboard the Navimag offers the adventurous, spectacular vantages inaccessible by land or sky.

The ferry travels between Puerto Montt and Puerto Natales, with the southerly trajectory taking four days and three nights, and the northbound at three days and four nights. Ships typically depart from both ports once a week between October and March. This is Chile's summer season, with the weather averaging a pleasant 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit and all the trekking trails and amenities open for business.

Most travelers setting a southern course from Santiago will fly from the capital to El Tepual International Airport, Puerto Montt's convenient airport, on one of the several flights departing daily. But if you have more time, take the slower route by renting a car in Santiago and meandering through the volcanoes, lakes, and unique national parks of Pucón, Chile's "adventure capital," and Mendoza, one of the world's most underrated wine regions near the Andes, though this would involve more than a day behind the wheel. It takes around 10 hours to drive straight from the capital to Puerto Montt. As for the other Patagonia outpost of Puerto Natales, reaching this typically involves a flight from Punta Arenas or Santiago.