Foodies Are Flocking To This Vietnam City For Its Affordable Street Food And Spectacular Seafood
Traveling on a budget? Vietnam is widely known for being an affordable destination, but specifically, the city of Ho Chi Minh and its diverse food options have helped it become one of the region's most talked-about culinary destinations. Widely known as Saigon (its name until the 1970s), this city welcomes over 40 million international and domestic visitors annually, and this number is expected to increase. It's no wonder why tourism is booming, as you'll be able to affordably enjoy a variety of delicious tastes Vietnam has to offer.
Ho Chi Minh City is one of the most crowded in Vietnam, but the constant motion from swarms of motorbikes and packed markets makes it feel alive. If you're down to blend in with the almost 10 million locals, a culinary adventure will be well worth the hustle and bustle. You can sit on a tiny plastic stool on the sidewalk eating bánh xèo pancakes, grilled octopus, or a bowl of pho or take a stroll around the city while drinking a cup of nuoc mia — fresh sugarcane juice that is sweet and refreshing in the warm, humid air. Every corner of Ho Chi Minh City has a new flavor waiting to be discovered.
Enjoy Ho Chi Minh's seafood and street dishes
Even though Ho Chi Minh City is not on the coast, seafood is still ingrained in the Vietnamese diet. Just across the waterway from District 1 is Vin Khanh Street, also known as "Seafood Street" by expats for its parade of seafood restaurants and shops. Here, you'll find an endless supply of chili-coated crab claws, octopus, scallops, oysters, and snails to try. For a Michelin-recommended feast of sea snails, head to the cheap, casual, and relaxed restaurants Bà Cô Lốc Cốc and Ốc Đào. Find snails in coconut soup, curry, steamed with fresh peppercorn, or with ginger and lemongrass.
When it comes to Vietnamese entreés, cơm tấm is a must. Its name translates to "broken rice," which is exactly what it contains. The grain is accompanied by some kind of meat (typically pork), scallions, egg, and pickled vegetables. Ho Chi Minh is one of the best destinations with an affordable street food scene, and you can find cơm tấm on basically every corner for less than $1.
No trip to Vietnam is complete without Vietnamese coffee, which is served with condensed milk, usually over ice. If you're brave enough, try weasel coffee. Coffee beans are fed to weasels, who then poop them out. After getting cleaned, the beans are used to make a smooth cup of joe. While perusing the streets, check out Foody.vn, a leading restaurant review app in Vietnam. You can see menu prices, pictures, and local ratings of must-try places.
Must-eat Saigon dishes
Pho has taken soup lovers by storm. The vermicelli noodle soup with meat and fresh toppings gets a sweet twist when made in the southern regions of Vietnam. You can add in hoisin in even more sweetness and, if you're brave enough, sriracha. A bowl of pho can cost at least $12 in the United States, but here, the average price is around $2.
The legendary Michelin Guide recommends the restaurant Phở Phượng in District 1, granting it the "Bib Gourmand" rating for its good quality and value. The guide reads, "The most popular ingredient here is oxtail — braised for 40 hours until the meat is tender and the skin gelatinous." Even if a combo here is a little more expensive than the city's average, it's still very affordable. Keep in mind that many pho shops are open in the morning and can be sold out and closed by as early as 8 a.m. So make sure to check the store hours online and plan accordingly.
You'll save a lot by dining on Ho Chi Minh City's affordable food options, so you might as well treat yourself one night. Head over to a fancier restaurant, which is likely still cheaper than those back home. The upscale, chef-driven restaurant Quince Saigon offers a European-Vietnamese fusion cuisine for an average price of about $30. Head to Blank Sky Lounge for a 360-degree view of the city on the 75th floor of the tallest skyscraper in Vietnam, Landmark 81, offering cocktails or desserts starting at $10.
Some extra travel tips for Ho Chi Minh
Food might be the star of the show, but no trip to Ho Chi Minh City is complete without learning its history. The War Remnants Museum offers a detailed account of the Vietnam War and its impact through photographs, preserved military equipment, and personal narratives. Another essential site is located just outside the city: the Cu Chi Tunnels, an underground network used by Viet Cong soldiers for hiding, communication, and supply routes during combat. Head to the Saigon Opera House to see the iconic folkloric performance of The Bamboo Circus in a century-old theater.
The best time to visit is during the dry season, from November to April. If you don't mind crowds, go during February to witness exciting Lunar New Year celebrations. Other festivals to keep in mind are the lantern-filled Tết Trung Thu festival in the fall and the Southern Fruit Festival in the summer. You can typically pay less than $10 a night in budget hostels or choose a fancier hotel or Airbnb for around $60.
Most visitors arrive via Tan Son Nhat International Airport, just 5 miles from the heart of the city. Taxis and ride-hailing apps like Grab make getting around simple, though walking around the busy streets is its own adventure. Keep in mind that traffic congestion and packed public spaces are guaranteed during rush hour.