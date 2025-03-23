Foodies Are Flocking To This Vietnam City For Its Affordable Street Food And Spectacular Seafood

Even though Ho Chi Minh City is not on the coast, seafood is still ingrained in the Vietnamese diet. Just across the waterway from District 1 is Vin Khanh Street, also known as "Seafood Street" by expats for its parade of seafood restaurants and shops. Here, you'll find an endless supply of chili-coated crab claws, octopus, scallops, oysters, and snails to try. For a Michelin-recommended feast of sea snails, head to the cheap, casual, and relaxed restaurants Bà Cô Lốc Cốc and Ốc Đào. Find snails in coconut soup, curry, steamed with fresh peppercorn, or with ginger and lemongrass.

When it comes to Vietnamese entreés, cơm tấm is a must. Its name translates to "broken rice," which is exactly what it contains. The grain is accompanied by some kind of meat (typically pork), scallions, egg, and pickled vegetables. Ho Chi Minh is one of the best destinations with an affordable street food scene, and you can find cơm tấm on basically every corner for less than $1.

No trip to Vietnam is complete without Vietnamese coffee, which is served with condensed milk, usually over ice. If you're brave enough, try weasel coffee. Coffee beans are fed to weasels, who then poop them out. After getting cleaned, the beans are used to make a smooth cup of joe. While perusing the streets, check out Foody.vn, a leading restaurant review app in Vietnam. You can see menu prices, pictures, and local ratings of must-try places.