The Best Way To Protect Your Data When Using Wi-Fi On A Cruise

You've probably heard the warning about protecting your data when using airport Wi-Fi, or free public Wi-Fi in general. However, one spot you may not have thought of as a risky place to connect is on a cruise ship. Like any spot with public Wi-Fi, whether paid or free, you're putting your data and security at risk if you use it. It would be best, of course, to skip going online altogether. After all, you're on vacation, and the whole point is to unplug. But the reality is many of us have to keep in touch with family, babysitters, and — in some cases — work colleagues while at sea. Additionally, you may want to share funny memes with your new cruise buddies or check on your bank account before a gift shop purchase. And you likely want to keep everyone on land updated on your sailing adventures (though you should avoid posting vacation photos while you're away for your safety).

Thankfully, there are ways to protect your data if you have to go online — you're not adrift at sea, so to speak. First, if you must use Wi-Fi, you're going to be safer on the cruise's password-protected network rather than an open Wi-Fi network. It's also a good idea to update your devices before you leave, just in case there are any updates to your security that should be made. Set up two-factor identification as well, which is a wise move whether you're on the open ocean or sitting on your couch. It can be annoying, but it's certainly less so than trying to fix a data breach after the fact.