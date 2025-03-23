Avoid Giza's Crowds For A More Authentic Experience At These Even Older Egyptian Pyramids
There's nothing quite like basking in the ancient splendor of the legendary Pyramids of Giza — until someone jabs you with a selfie stick, a vendor shouts at you to buy a camel ride, and a tour group wearing matching bucket hats blocks your view. Then there's also the fact that the city you'll likely stay in during your visit, Cairo, is more dangerous than you realize. But don't worry — just 20 miles south of Cairo lies Saqqara. The vast necropolis of ancient Memphis offers a quieter experience amongst an even more vast network of Egyptian wonders than Giza offers. This archaeological treasure trove is home to countless tombs, temples, and pyramids, including the Step Pyramid of Djoser, called "Egypt's first pyramid" by Live Science and built in the 27th century B.C., around a hundred years before the Pyramids of Giza.
Best of all, you won't have to jostle through swarms of tourists to see the pyramid. As one TripAdvisor reviewer said, "Do this, without the throngs of tourists! At the time of our visit, we counted less than 20 other people." It's also pretty convenient to get to Saqqara; simply fly into Cairo International Airport, then take a taxi or rental car for the hour-and-20-minute journey south. While there are a few guesthouses near Saqqara for those who want to stay close, travelers looking for luxury can check into the Marriott Mena House in Cairo, a five-star experience fit for a pharaoh — though unlike the kings buried at Saqqara, you'll actually wake up feeling refreshed.
The Step Pyramid of Djoser: where pyramid-building began
The crown jewel of Saqqara is the Step Pyramid of Djoser, a towering marvel of ancient engineering. Rising 205 feet above the desert sands, this six-tiered structure was a predecessor to the more smooth-sided pyramids that came later. From a distance, it looks almost like a giant stone staircase leading to the heavens, and as you get closer, its sheer size and intricate stonework become even more impressive. Despite being built nearly 4,700 years ago, archaeologists are still unsure exactly how the ancient Egyptians managed to construct it. One theory suggests they used a sophisticated, water-based float system to elevate and maneuver the heavy stones.
Commissioned as the tomb of Pharaoh Djoser, this pyramid was designed by Imhotep, the polymath who was later deified as the god of wisdom and medicine. This structure wasn't just a burial site — it was a revolutionary leap in architecture that paved the way for the construction of more pyramids across Egypt. The Step Pyramid recently emerged from a 14-year restoration project after suffering earthquake damage and centuries of decay. Engineers used specially designed liquid-filled airbags to stabilize it.
Since reopening in 2020, visitors have been able to step inside its labyrinthine passageways. Beneath the pyramid lie three miles of tunnels designed to foil grave robbers, but the king's sarcophagus chamber (including fragments of the original sarcophagus) remains accessible. There are also numerous other chambers and corridors decorated with stone carvings.
Hieroglyphs, mastabas, and Saqqara's other wonders
Saqqara is more than just one pyramid — it's an entire ancient burial complex replete with fascinating sites. North of the Step Pyramid stands the Serdab of Pharaoh Djoser, an enclosed structure housing a statue of the king. Peer through a small hole, and you'll see his stone-carved likeness staring back. Nearby is the Pyramid Complex of Teti, a seemingly ruined structure on the outside that hides a beautifully preserved interior. Step inside, and you'll find a ceiling painted deep blue with gold stars, mirroring the night sky. In front of this pyramid lies a cemetery filled with intricately decorated mastabas (flat-roofed, oblong tomb buildings), including the mastaba of Mereruka, which is adorned with detailed carvings from the king's life.
South of the Step Pyramid, the Pyramid Complex of Unas awaits. Inside, you'll find some of Egypt's oldest Pyramid Texts — hieroglyphic spells meant to guide the pharaoh into the afterlife. For a glimpse into a different era of Egyptian history, visit the New Kingdom Cemetery, where high-ranking officials, including King Tutankhamun, were laid to rest. These tombs stand out for their grand, temple-like architecture, some featuring courtyards and elaborate gateways. For those wanting to explore everything Saqqara has to offer, inclusive tickets covering the entire necropolis are available, and after wandering through the tombs of ancient kings, why not cruise up the Nile the way the pharaohs did to reflect on the grandeur of the ancients that you just experienced?