Avoid Giza's Crowds For A More Authentic Experience At These Even Older Egyptian Pyramids

There's nothing quite like basking in the ancient splendor of the legendary Pyramids of Giza — until someone jabs you with a selfie stick, a vendor shouts at you to buy a camel ride, and a tour group wearing matching bucket hats blocks your view. Then there's also the fact that the city you'll likely stay in during your visit, Cairo, is more dangerous than you realize. But don't worry — just 20 miles south of Cairo lies Saqqara. The vast necropolis of ancient Memphis offers a quieter experience amongst an even more vast network of Egyptian wonders than Giza offers. This archaeological treasure trove is home to countless tombs, temples, and pyramids, including the Step Pyramid of Djoser, called "Egypt's first pyramid" by Live Science and built in the 27th century B.C., around a hundred years before the Pyramids of Giza.

Best of all, you won't have to jostle through swarms of tourists to see the pyramid. As one TripAdvisor reviewer said, "Do this, without the throngs of tourists! At the time of our visit, we counted less than 20 other people." It's also pretty convenient to get to Saqqara; simply fly into Cairo International Airport, then take a taxi or rental car for the hour-and-20-minute journey south. While there are a few guesthouses near Saqqara for those who want to stay close, travelers looking for luxury can check into the Marriott Mena House in Cairo, a five-star experience fit for a pharaoh — though unlike the kings buried at Saqqara, you'll actually wake up feeling refreshed.