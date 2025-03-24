The Spectacular Real-Life Building At The Heart Of Severance Is A Short Trip From New York City

If you can't get enough of "Severance," the hit Apple TV show that has everyone talking about innies and outies, then it's time to load up a "Defiant Jazz" playlist and hit the road. While most of the show takes place in the non-descript, oppressingly-white basement of "the severed floor," there is one real-life location that has been motivating superfans to take an unlikely road trip to Holmdel, New Jersey.

If you're coming from New York City, which is chock-full of its own iconic movie spots, it might seem like a long commute to look at the outside of an office building. However, this is far from an ordinary building. The Bell Labs Holmdel Complex once belonged to the influential research institution responsible for some of the biggest inventions of the 20th century, such as lasers and solar cells. The modernist design by architect Eero Saarinen, whose most famous project was the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, turned out to be the perfect backdrop to elicit the creepy vibes of the evil corporation that serves as the show's main antagonist.

Luckily for the show's biggest fans, getting to the real-life Lumon Headquarters to see this contemporary marvel is easier than dissecting and understanding the complexities of "Severance."