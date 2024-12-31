The Best National Parks In America For Kids, According To Research

America's national parks have long been a source of wonder and amazement. The country hosts 63 parks set in 30 states and 2 U.S. territories. Some iconic natural landmarks call these parks home, like Old Faithful at Yellowstone, which sends jets of boiling water hundreds of feet into the air, or the grand Half Dome at Yosemite. No matter your age, there is no shortage of spectacle to behold at America's national parks.

However, these sites become even more special when you've got kids. They offer bonding experiences that commit to memory and create learning opportunities for everyone. But it's no secret that parents have to put in a lot of effort to keep kids engaged and happy, and that begins with choosing the right national park. Check out how to make traveling with kids a stress-free experience.

So, what's the solution? Which parks are the best for kiddos? To determine those that are most accommodating to children, we analyzed national parks that offer kid-friendly programming, games, and special tours. And we are going to share those with you right now.