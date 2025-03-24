Meet Real Modern Vikings In A Breathtaking, Historically Accurate Norwegian Village

Few societies in history have taken up such an iconic place in pop culture as the Vikings have. The maritime Scandinavian warriors made an indelible mark on the history of Europe between the 9th and 11th centuries. They became so well known for their violent incursions on overseas victims that their exploits have been put to the silver screen on numerous occasions (we're looking at you, "The Northman") and influenced everything from heavy metal bands to modern-day gaming culture.

So, those interested in the culture (and let's be honest, who isn't) might be pleasantly surprised to learn that there is a village in Norway that is dedicated to preserving the Viking way of life. Located in the "Viking Valley" of Gudvangen — itself set in the absurdly beautiful, UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord fjord landscape in Norway — Njardarheimr is something of a portal into the past. Far from being a reenactment of an old-timey village, the people that inhabit Njardarheimr (pronounced "nyar-dur-high-mur") are those who have chosen to live a Viking lifestyle as it was 1,000 years ago, but coupled with the conveniences of modern life.

Visitors can talk with locals, eat food made from traditional recipes, shop hand-crafted items, and take part in quintessentially Viking activities like axe-throwing, archery, and even person-to-person combat. Even just wandering around the historically-accurate buildings, decorations, and pathways in the village transports visitors into another era in history. So, if you're looking to get your Viking fix in the most genuine way possible in the 21st century, put Njardarheimr on your list — as if you needed another excuse to see the stunning valley views of Norway.