Meet Real Modern Vikings In A Breathtaking, Historically Accurate Norwegian Village
Few societies in history have taken up such an iconic place in pop culture as the Vikings have. The maritime Scandinavian warriors made an indelible mark on the history of Europe between the 9th and 11th centuries. They became so well known for their violent incursions on overseas victims that their exploits have been put to the silver screen on numerous occasions (we're looking at you, "The Northman") and influenced everything from heavy metal bands to modern-day gaming culture.
So, those interested in the culture (and let's be honest, who isn't) might be pleasantly surprised to learn that there is a village in Norway that is dedicated to preserving the Viking way of life. Located in the "Viking Valley" of Gudvangen — itself set in the absurdly beautiful, UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord fjord landscape in Norway — Njardarheimr is something of a portal into the past. Far from being a reenactment of an old-timey village, the people that inhabit Njardarheimr (pronounced "nyar-dur-high-mur") are those who have chosen to live a Viking lifestyle as it was 1,000 years ago, but coupled with the conveniences of modern life.
Visitors can talk with locals, eat food made from traditional recipes, shop hand-crafted items, and take part in quintessentially Viking activities like axe-throwing, archery, and even person-to-person combat. Even just wandering around the historically-accurate buildings, decorations, and pathways in the village transports visitors into another era in history. So, if you're looking to get your Viking fix in the most genuine way possible in the 21st century, put Njardarheimr on your list — as if you needed another excuse to see the stunning valley views of Norway.
What to do and how to reach Njardarheimr
Visiting Njardarheimr is a chance to immerse yourself in the real Viking experience. The village is a piece of living history rather than a static open-air museum. Here, modern-day Vikings demonstrate traditional craftwork, share stories of the region's history and Norse mythology, and engage in daily activities that wouldn't be out of place in the Viking era.
The first step is getting there. The nearest major airport is Bergen Airport, which is a 90-mile, two-hour drive to the southeast. You can also take a bus from Bergen to Flåm, which takes about 3 hours. It's a short, 20-minute drive to Gudvangen if you rent a car . Once you've arrived, you'll need to buy a ticket (if you haven't done so online) at a service station next to the village entrance. Prices range from around $10.00 to $21.00 for children and adults. Upon entering Njardarheimr, you'll immediately notice a change in atmosphere. While exact details on what Viking buildings and attire looked like are up for historical debate, the buildings and everyday items here are decorated with runes and motifs painted in traditional media like ox blood.
Guided English-language tours begin at the start of every hour for a more structured visit, but one of the main ideas behind the village is to simply experience what life was like for Vikings centuries ago. To do that, you can take part in axe-throwing and archery or visit Viking Hall, a candle-lit structure that features Viking games including a predecessor of chess and dedications to Norse Pagan deities. There are also some lovely craftwork demonstrations, with village artisans showcasing trades like blacksmithing, weaving, and wood carving. And after working up an appetite, you can buy a traditional lunch or dinner in the village food house.
The Viking village spirit and nearby experiences
Norway isn't just a beautiful place, it's the country that travel expert Rick Steves would live in if he weren't based in the United States, and its culture and history play a big role in why many are so drawn to it — even and especially Norwegians themselves. Njardarheimr didn't just crop up out of nowhere — it owes its 2017 opening largely to Georg Olafr Reydarson Hansen, a modern-day Viking if there ever was one. Hansen spent two decades advocating for and helping to establish Njardarheimr after deciding in the early 1990s that he felt irrevocably drawn to the Viking lifestyle.
"When I put on Viking clothes, I'm not trying to be someone I'm not, but rather to emphasise who I already am," Hansen told Visit Norway, adding that they don't reject modern life. "We watch movies and TV, and heavy metal is the music of modern Vikings. The old and the new must go together."
After visiting Njardarheimr, you're perfectly positioned to continue learning about Viking culture. Located to the south of Bergen in Stavanger is Viking House, offering a virtual reality augmented experience that gives visitors a new and mesmerizing view into the Viking world of old. Likewise, the Midgard Viking Center in the city of Horten features Viking exhibitions and activities, while also being located near the country's Borre Burial Mounds, a site of significant cultural importance for Norwegians. Just don't get on the plane home without checking out the country's charming cities and villages. We recommend Ålesund, Norway's breathtaking art nouveau town, for a romantic and easy-going stop on your itinerary.